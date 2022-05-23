Tuesday, May 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Party funding HS explains: Business Now heavily indebted to Harkimo company – Expert considers arrangement “slightly special”

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Policy|Party funding

Chairman Harry Harkimo seems to be in control of the entire party of a thousand members with leverage. The Professor Emeritus, who has studied corruption and the ethics of leadership, finds the exceptional connection problematic for party democracy.

In 2021, Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo (center), chairman of the party, Joel Harkimo (left), his son, and Roy Harkimo, Hjallis Harkimo’s brother, rose to the municipal councils. Picture: Janne Aaltonen

Salla Vuorikoski HS, Tuomo Pietiläinen HS

2:00

Business Now in the light of its funding, the party is showing an even stronger MP Harry “Hjallis” Harkimon from a personal project. The chairman seems to be in control of the entire party of a thousand members with leverage.

Liike, which was founded in 2018 and registered as a party the following year, is now heavily indebted to Harkimo’s company, according to an HS report. The party has a loan of almost 830,000 euros.

See also  HS analysis China and Russia are getting closer, because they are both in the teeth of the United States and the EU - is it a threat to Finland?

Follow and read topics related to the article

#Party #funding #explains #Business #heavily #indebted #Harkimo #company #Expert #considers #arrangement #slightly #special

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Bucaramanga protests arbitration in the match against Millonarios

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.