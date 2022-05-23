Party funding HS explains: Business Now heavily indebted to Harkimo company – Expert considers arrangement “slightly special”

Chairman Harry Harkimo seems to be in control of the entire party of a thousand members with leverage. The Professor Emeritus, who has studied corruption and the ethics of leadership, finds the exceptional connection problematic for party democracy.

In 2021, Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo (center), chairman of the party, Joel Harkimo (left), his son, and Roy Harkimo, Hjallis Harkimo’s brother, rose to the municipal councils.

Salla Vuorikoski HS, Tuomo Pietiläinen HS

Business Now in the light of its funding, the party is showing an even stronger MP Harry “Hjallis” Harkimon from a personal project. The chairman seems to be in control of the entire party of a thousand members with leverage.

Liike, which was founded in 2018 and registered as a party the following year, is now heavily indebted to Harkimo’s company, according to an HS report. The party has a loan of almost 830,000 euros.