Genoa – A wave of passion, enthusiasm and irrepressible joy envelops the squares, streets and alleyways of Sanità, a neighborhood that is almost the ‘belly’ of Naples. At the final whistle of Udinese-Napoli, which arithmetically delivers the third championship to Spalletti’s team (click here for the match report) repressed feelings and emotions explode last Sunday at the end of the match against Salernitana and for long stretches of tonight’s match, at least until the Azzurri’s equalizer. Fireworks, red, white and green smoke bombs, firecrackers, flags but above all car and scooter carousels color and sign the soundtrack of a night that promises to be long and unforgettable.

A huge roar at the Maradona stadium exploded with Osimhen’s goal which gave Napoli an equalizer in Udine. The stadium went crazy with joy, with the same exultation as a great goal in Naples, for the goal of an equalizer that if it stays would already start the tricolor party. Maradona’s 50,000 yelled, setting off many blue flares that invaded the air of the stadium, making the giant screens barely visible. But now it’s just time for Neapolitan fans to scream their repressed joy waving thousands of flags, while you hear the explosion of fireworks outside the Maradona. So, Osimhen’s draw to drive away the nightmare: even Largo Maradona literally exploded with joy where hundreds of fans are watching the match projected on a cloth. Several smoke bombs were lit and the trumpets – after the freezing temperatures following Udinese’s lead – started playing again. A firecracker also exploded. Several anti-Juve chants.

Party also in Genoa

The celebration of Napoli fans in Genoa

Small party for Napoli fans also in Genoa. The Azzurri supporters, at the end of the match in Udine which sanctioned the victory of the Scudetto for Osimhen and his companions (the match ended in a draw), met in the center – Piazza della Vittoria, Piazza De Ferrari and Piazza Matteotti – singing chants from stadium and waving flags.