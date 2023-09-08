If it is up to the Party for the Animals, it should be different in terms of car use, specifically SUVs.

Anyone who still thinks that the Party for the Animals is only committed to battery cages and illegal poultry is wrong. Nowadays the party focuses equally well on all subjects that the Netherlands has to offer. This also includes car use in the Netherlands.

PvdD: cars must change

If it is up to the Party for the Animals, a few things have to change. Generally speaking, car use should be reduced. There must be initiatives to stimulate partial mobility and public transport in order to reduce car use. The PvdD has a whole checklist of car ideas that we will go through.

More fuel efficient cars, fewer SUVs

The PvdD is explicitly NOT in favor of getting everyone into the electric car immediately. Instead, the main focus should be on the size and emissions of a car. This mainly refers to SUVs. PvdD thinks they are rather unnecessarily large, so cut it out. Or at least, tax them to bits.

Road pricing and taxes

Pay according to use, that’s what the Party for the Animals is for. And then simply in the form as it is currently planned: the more kilometers are made, the more you pay. The registration of this will not become concrete, except that a ‘privacy-technically safe solution’ must be looked at. After all, grass is also green. In terms of tax incentives, there will be no benefits for electric cars, as stated, this is not a priority for the PvdD. However, public transport and shared car use are being stimulated with affordable prices to be able to use them. Tax benefits on cars are being phased out, whatever that means. Now that EVs are slowly being taxed again, there is little to gain.

Speed ​​limit

If it is up to the Party for the Animals, every car should follow Volvo’s example and be limited to 180 km/h. “You don’t need harder”. Especially because, according to PvdD 130, driving should become a thing of the past and 100 km/h everywhere, day and night, will become the norm. According to the party, an average trajectory check results in 30 percent fewer speeders, so there will be more of them. Inner cities will have more car-free zones and within built-up areas you will only be allowed 30 km/h.

Do not widen roads

The PvdD also wants to widen non-existing roads. According to the party, the traffic jam problem will not be solved and car use will then become more attractive. Planned improvements such as the widening of the A27 near Amelisweerd and the extension of the A15 through the Rijnstrangen are therefore cancelled. What to do if it gets busier on the road? Take the train or the shared car more often, which, as said, will get better if it is up to the party.

In short: if it is up to the Party for the Animals, we will drive fewer SUVs, more fuel-efficient cars, not necessarily EVs and more shared cars.

Also read what other parties have to say:

SP is against road pricing and for cheap EVs

VVD: excise duty down and mileage allowance up!

Volt: back to 120 km/h if 80% of the car is electric

CDA election programme: road pricing not in rural areas

Image credit: A Mercedes-AMG G63 spotted by @justawheelchairguy on Autoblog Spots.

This article Party for the Animals: fewer cars and especially fewer SUVs appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Party #Animals #cars #SUVs