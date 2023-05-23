Botman played the entire game for Newcastle United, which last played Champions League football in the 2002/2003 season. Relegation is even closer for Leicester City. The 2016 champion has one round before the end of the competition two points less than Everton, which is in the ‘safe’ seventeenth position.
Everton will play a home game against Bournemouth on Sunday. Leicester then closes the season with a home game against West Ham United.
