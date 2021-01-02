An illegal New Year’s Eve party with around 2500 people has escalated in France. There was violence against the police. Now the celebration is slowly dissolving.

Rennes – The illegal New Year’s Eve party with around 2500 participants in western France started to dissolve on Saturday morning (January 2nd, 2021). The music had been turned off and numerous celebrants had meanwhile left the premises, it was said from the prefecture of the Ille-et-Vilaine department in Brittany. There was “no police intervention”.

Illegal party on New Year’s Eve in France “ended without violence”

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin wrote on the online service Twitter that the rave party in Lieuron south of Rennes had been “ended non-violently” thanks to the numerous police officers on site and the intensive controls. The police will check all participants when they leave the site and issue fee-based warnings.

Les forces de sécurité intérieure, nombreuses cette nuit à ma demande et les contrôles intensifs mis en place, conduisent à l’arrêt de la rave party illégale à #Lieuron sans violence. Nous poursuivons les contrôles et la verbalisation de chaque participant dès son départ du site. – Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) January 2, 2021

According to the prefecture, the first partiers left the party around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. An association that campaigns for risk prevention at raves estimated the number of remaining partygoers at “a few hundred”.

New Year’s Eve party in Lieuron is getting completely out of hand

The illegal New Year’s Eve party in an empty warehouse in Lieuron got completely out of hand on Thursday (December 31, 2020). Despite Corona requirements and curfew, ravers from different regions of France and abroad celebrated in the small town in Brittany. When the police tried to end the party, they were violently attacked and displaced.

According to official information, a police vehicle was set on fire during the riots and three others were damaged. In addition, police officers were thrown with bottles and stones. The public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the rioting.

In Germany, New Year’s Eve was mainly quieter due to Corona – with a few exceptions. (AFP)