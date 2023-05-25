Party favors | With this technique, a savory pie base is always successful – Juicy and hearty salmon pie will charm guests

Get your hands on an easy savory pie crust recipe. Bake a pie filled with tomato and goat cheese or salmon and early potatoes using the same recipe. Both work well as party favors.

Pie is a great all-rounder for all kinds of food moments. It’s perfect for the buffet table at spring parties, casual dinner parties and even to take with you to cottage parties.

It’s easy to vary the filling according to moods, seasons or the contents of the fridge. In the spirit of Hävikke, both the cheese curds and the leftover potatoes sink into the pie. Chopped slightly stale herbs get a new life in the pie filling.

4 tips for baking pie crust

1. Use cold ingredients for the base, so the dough stays firm.

2. Combine the base ingredients quickly so that the dough does not become sticky.

3. Let the dough rest in a cool place before baking. Thus, it keeps its shape better.

4. Pre-bake the base before adding the fillings. Thus, the base cooks evenly and does not remain raw.

Hot tip: Make a double portion of the dough at the same time. Pat the other half into a flat disk. Wrap first in baking paper and then in cling film. Put in the freezer to wait for the next Pie Day.

Use cold ingredients for the base, so the dough stays firm.

If a traditional pie baked in the oven with filling feels too heavy when spring comes, so try a pie baked without filling.

The magic of the pie is that you can bake just the base well in advance, but the filling should only be done a little before the h-moment. Just before serving, fresh goat’s milk cheese is spread on the cooked base and finished with various tomato slices and herbs. The end result is a summer pie, which some people call a salad pie because of the fillings.

The ripeness of the tomatoes is the A and O of everything in this pie, because pale, still slightly raw tomatoes create an indescribably tasty topping.

If goat cheese isn’t your thing, that’s okay. Replace it with unflavored cream cheese and add more spices or, for example, pesto. Fresh cheese seasoned with horseradish also gives the pie a good edge.

“ Let the dough rest in a cool place before baking. Thus, it keeps its shape better.

When the season of the long-awaited early potatoes is starting, you want to eat them in every dish. A particularly suitable address for boiled potatoes is a savory pie.

The wonderful Scandi flavors of the pie, potato and fish garnished with lemon, speak to many at the spring party table.

If you wish, you can put the salmon in the filling on top of the pie only after baking. Then the salmon works together with the dill as a decoration for the pie.

You can make the pie especially festive if, in addition to the salmon, the pastry is decorated with roe, dill, chopped onion and small dollops of sour cream.