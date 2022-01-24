The victims, from Inglewood, appear to have been targeted and the ambush was not accidental

Four people were killed and one was injured in a shooting while a house party was underway near Los Angeles. Police responded at around 1.30am (local time) to reports of gunshots being fired at a building in the town of Inglewood.

According to CBS2, two women and two men were killed, another man is hospitalized in critical condition, but would not be life threatening. Local authorities called the shooting an “ambush” in which multiple weapons were used, including a rifle and a pistol. The mayor described the incident as “the worst crime committed in Inglewood since the 1990s”. The victims appear to have been targeted and the ambush would not be accidental.