Home page politics

From: Daniel Geradtz

Press Split

The parties in the Bundestag received more than 2.9 million euros in donations in 2023. The gap in donations is wide.

Berlin – The parties represented in the Bundestag were able to enjoy generous donations last year. According to the information on the Bundestag website The CDU, CSU, FDP, Alliance 90/The Greens and the SPD received a total of 2.92 million euros in donations from organizations, individuals and companies in 2023. They were significantly more generous than the previous year, when the total of all donations was 1.36 million euros.

CDU receives more than one million euros in donations

The Union parties received by far the highest donations. While the CDU received donations of more than one million euros, the CSU received just under 830,000 euros. The gap to the FDP (almost 307,000 euros) is clear. The AfD received donations of 265,000 euros, the SPD received 255,000 euros and the Greens received 251,000 euros.

What is striking about the numbers is that the Left, which recently lost its parliamentary group status after Sahra Wagenknecht and several MPs split off from the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, received nothing in terms of donations.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

Just a few days ago, on December 27, 2023, the Association of the Bavarian Metal and Electrical Industry transferred almost 570,000 euros to the CSU. This is the largest single donation of any party. The organization transferred 50,001 euros to the SPD. The amount is just above the publication limit of 50,000 euros. The AfD only received a donation. This came from a private individual.

Party donations 2023: The exact numbers in euros

CDU: 1,016,003.00

CSU: 829,503.28

FDP: 306,903.23

AfD: 265,050.00

SPD: 255,495.48

Greens: 251,002.00

Week of pregnancy: 525,978.00

Volts: 250,000.00

Parties will have to disclose more donations from 2025

The South Schleswig Voters' Association (SSW) received four donations in 2023. The party represents the interests of the Danish minority in Schleswig-Holstein and receives payments from the Danish Ministry of Culture. These amounted to around 526,000 euros.

Donations to the parties represented in the Bundestag were higher in 2023 than in the previous year. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Parties must immediately report individual donations that exceed the limit of 50,000 euros to the President of the Bundestag, who must then publish the information. A change to the party law stipulates that the limit will be reduced to 35,000 euros. This is intended to ensure more transparency.

If donations from a person, an organization or a company exceed the limit of 10,000 euros in a year, they must be shown in the parties' annual reports.