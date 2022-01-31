Home page politics

divide

Matteo Salvini brings a new alliance based on the US model into play. © Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Italy’s centre-right camp is at odds over the future of the alliance after the election. Salvini from the right-wing Lega brings an alliance along the lines of the US Republicans into play.

After the re-election of Sergio Mattarella as Italy’s head of state, a dispute has broken out in the center-right political camp over the future of the alliance.

“If I have my way, there will be no center-right in Parliament,” Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right opposition party Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), said on Facebook. Meloni accused the right-wing Lega of Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia of not keeping their word in the re-election of the social democrat Mattarella.

Meanwhile, Salvini brought up a new alliance in an article in the newspaper “Il Giornale”. “Our model can be that of the Republican Party in America.” Salvini sees this as the parties currently supporting Mario Draghi’s government. The Fratelli d’Italia are not one of them. “It’s an opportunity to transform the centre-right, finally and fundamentally transforming Italy,” Salvini continued. According to its own statements, the Lega wants to talk about the past election and the future in Milan on Tuesday.

more on the subject Silvio Berlusconi: Return as President of Italy? 85-year-old announces about-face Again no winner in the presidential election in Italy Alba loses after corona quarantine in Milan

The head of the conservative Coraggio Italia (Courage Italy) party, Giovanni Toti, told La Repubblica newspaper (Monday) that the coalition had previously found itself in a complex situation with its parties part in government and part in government stood by the opposition. Before the re-election, Salvini presented Mattarella’s candidates, all of whom failed in the vote. According to Toti, he was faced with the complex situation of either saving the unity of the centre-right or seeking a compromise in the governing majority. “And in the end, this turned out to be an insoluble problem,” said the President of the Liguria Region. dpa