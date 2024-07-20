PSOL launches Boulos for Mayor of São Paulo and PSD officially announces Paes for Rio; parties have until August 5 to define names

Political parties are authorized to hold national conventions starting this Saturday (20 July 2024). Parties have until 5 August to define their candidates.

According to the Political Reform Law (13.165 of 2025), after the candidates have been defined, the candidates have until August 15 to register their names with the Electoral Court. Electoral propaganda begins on the 16th of the same month.

On Saturday (20.Jul), the PT, Psol, PC do B, Rede, PV, PDT and PMB parties will hold the electoral convention of the “Love for São Paulo” coalition. The event will make official the candidacies of Guilherme Boulos (Psol) and Marta Suplicy (PT) to mayor and deputy mayor of the capital of São Paulo.

The event will be attended by a significant number of government officials, in addition to the president himself. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the ministers will:

Also on Saturday, the PSD will officially announce candidates for re-election in two city halls with significant electoral colleges: Eduardo Paes for Rio and Fuad Noman for Belo Horizonte (MG).

O Poder360 Below is a list of the dates, locations and times already defined and announced by the parties from Saturday (20.Jul) to Monday (22.Jul):

Saturday (20.Jul)

SAO PAULO-SP)

PT, Psol, PC do B, Rede, PV, PDT and PMB – at 2 pm, at Expo Center Norte, to launch the candidacies of Boulos and Marta Suplicy;

Brazil Union – at 9 am, at the party’s municipal office, in the South Zone. It will formalize the candidacies of 56 candidates for city councilor. The party has not yet defined who it will support for the City Hall of the capital of São Paulo.

SAINT BERNARDO DO CAMPO (SP):

MACEIO (AL)

BELO HORIZONTE (MG)

RIO DE JANEIRO – RJ)

PSD – at 11 am, on Quitanda Street. Will make it official the launch of Paes’ candidacy for re-election as Rio’s Mayor. His running mate has not yet been chosen. At the event, the list of 52 candidates for councilor for the Rio City Council will be presented.

Sunday (21.Jul)

RIO DE JANEIRO – RJ)

Convention of the We can – at 9 am, at the Olaria Atlético Club. Will perform convention to select and approve the candidacies of 52 councilors. Eduardo Paes participates.

NATAL, RN)

Monday (22.Jul)

RIO DE JANEIRO – RJ)