L.Joachim Wundrak stayed in the background. But when his partner in the fight for the top candidacy of the AfD, Joana Cotar, was elected to the Bundestag candidate of the party in the Frankfurt II constituency on Saturday on the stage of the Frankfurt hall building at the Südbahnhof, it no longer kept him in the chair.

The 65-year-old former air force officer of the Bundeswehr ran forward, congratulated the 17-year-old party colleague and had himself photographed with her. When he went out to call shortly afterwards, he had to be fetched back. If you want to become a top candidate, you first have to gain awareness – and as a team of two, of course, both should be on the photo.

The nomination of Cotar in the presence of her sparring partner Wundrak should have been one of the first joint appearances of the new duo. The Hessian member of the Bundestag with Romanian roots actually wanted to win federal spokesman Tino Chrupalla for a joint top candidate for the federal election in September in order to “pacify the various currents in the party,” said Cotar on Saturday. But Chrupalla did not even come back after her presentation – and then declined. Now he is standing with the much better-known co-group leader of the AfD in the Bundestag, Alice Weidel.

Duo from the Meuthen camp

After the rejection, a new partner had to be found. And that is what Cotar found in Joachim Wundrak, retired lieutenant general and most recently until 2018 commander of the “Air Force Center for Air Operations” in Kalkar. The former air force officer has been with the AfD since 2017, but he only made his membership public in retirement, out of concern about professional anger and resentment because of his involvement in the party, as he says. “Otherwise my work would no longer have been possible,” he says. “That is very sad in our country.” In 2019 he ran for the mayoral election in Hanover, but played no role in it. For the Lower Saxony state association, he is now moving into the federal election campaign as a top candidate. Both he and Cotar are assigned to the camp around federal spokesman Jörg Meuthen, but still have to gain national political profile in order to be able to become dangerous to Chrupalla and Weidel.

“I have a relaxed relationship with both of them,” says Wundrack, who completed several missions abroad and was on the Air Force’s command staff before turning right as a former CDU member. He describes himself as “conservative and nationally oriented”, in conversation he represents typical AfD positions, considers current government policy to be harmful, promotes national sovereignty and self-determination and rejects “the globalists and lobbyists in Brussels”. A “right-wing extremism problem” is attached to his party, he says, and then counts how many former National Socialists had once become members of other parties. At its core, he considers the NSDAP to be a left-wing party, following a narrative that is popular with right-wing extremists. He only says of himself, “the older you get, the more conservative you become”.

The AfD wants to determine its top duo for the federal election in May. Cotar and Wundrak are still unknown to many party members. But that could change, especially since a senior former Bundeswehr officer like Wundrak in the AfD, which has several senior officers in its ranks, should have a good chance. In the Bundeswehr, however, he has lost sympathy. Brigadier General Klaus Wittmann sent him a letter back in 2019. The “open letter to the new hope of the AfD” did not save with biting criticism, it was polite in tone, but tough on the matter. Apparently Wundrak was unimpressed. Even if he and Cotar cannot prevail against Chrupalla and Weidel, he still has the top candidacy in Lower Saxony.