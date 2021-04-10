D.he deputy federal chairwoman of the AfD, Alice Weidel, is not running for a top candidate. If the federal party congress will elect a top duo this Saturday in Dresden, they will not be available, Weidel said in a statement on Saturday morning half an hour before the start of the party congress. The 42-year-old economist, who is also the chairman of the parliamentary group in the Bundestag, cited the controversial procedure for electing the top candidates as the reason for her renouncement.

The federal board of the AfD had initiated a survey in which the members had spoken out in favor of a basic decision on the top candidate. At the same time, however, a total of seven state associations of the AfD, including the five East Germans, asked the party congress in motions to elect one or two top candidates in Dresden.

“The very unfortunate situation arose that two different procedures were steered against each other on the question of the top candidate for the federal election,” said Weidel. On the one hand, the federal party congress, as the highest decision-making body, was asked to decide on the candidacy; on the other hand, a member survey was initiated in advance by the majority of the federal executive committee, the result of which could not be ignored not to be available for the top candidacy, ”said Weidel in her statement.

Damper for Weidel after the state election

The reasons could also be that Weidel fears defeat in an election. The AfD’s poor performance in the state elections in Baden-Württemberg had put a damper on their ambitions, and a donation affair with money from Switzerland is hanging around them.

The graduate economist maintains close contacts with the former right-wing national wing and is a staunch opponent of co-party leader Jörg Meuthen. He was able to win over the Hessian member of the Bundestag Joana Cotar for an application, who can imagine a joint candidacy with the other party leader Tino Chrupalla from Saxony.

The likelihood that Weidel would lose to Cotar was considered high by the AfD. In addition, it is unclear whether Weidel will be involved in the not yet drawn up of the Baden-Württemberg state list Bundestag election would end up in the front at all. Otherwise a top candidacy in the federal government would hardly be justifiable. Weidel led the election campaign together with Alexander Gauland in 2017.