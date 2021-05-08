W.e are the party of the hour, ”says Olaf Scholz. In addition, the Federal Minister of Finance and former First Mayor of Hamburg takes the view that he is the right political leader for the future of the country. Substantial parts of his party are meanwhile of the same opinion.

The party congress on Sunday in Berlin will at least provide indications of how great the approval of Scholz’s candidacy for chancellor actually is in the SPD. The approximately 600 delegates who have been digitally invited to the event in the City Cube can confirm or reject what their party executive decided months ago, in the summer of last year.

In addition, the party congress wants to discuss the social democratic election program for about two and a half hours. The motto of the meeting is “Out of respect for your future”. The struggle for the program used to take days. The party leadership of the SPD justifies the fact that it should go so quickly this time with the optimal preparation and the current great unity of the party. The “future program”, around 50 pages, was written by many thousands of authors who took part in workshops and debate camps. And because the discussion was so broad beforehand, there is now less need for discussion.

At the end of the four-hour event, Olaf Scholz will speak. It should, it is said, not just be a speech to the delegates, but one to Germany. His predecessor Martin Schulz, carried by his initial enthusiasm, had his greatest moment at the election party conference four years ago when he was nominated with 100 percent. From then on it went downhill.

In the case of Scholz, the social democratic organizers want it to be the other way around. From Sunday on, things should get better with the SPD and go uphill. In the very next week, the constituency candidates and election workers would flock to the city and the country, distributing the program and the candidate for chancellor, not just digitally, but also in the mailboxes.

From its position of weakness – polls see them at 15 to 17 percent – the SPD wants to gain more and more attention and approval for its program and its candidates in the weeks leading up to the election. And although Scholz has been a quasi-candidate for eight months, but the survey results have practically not moved an inch, a race to catch up is now to begin with the virtual Berlin meeting. In the end, the voters would take the party to the Chancellery, which, from Scholz and his family’s point of view, can keep Germany in the top league economically, socially, in terms of climate policy and internationally.

Lars Klingbeil, General Secretary responsible for the rough, explains what that means and why others just can’t: “The Union is broken,” he says, Armin Laschet will not recover from the setbacks. With the candidacy of the former President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans-Georg Maaßen in Thuringia, “the door to the right will be pushed open”. Measures, and thus also AfD-related thinking, will be “brought to the center of the Union”.