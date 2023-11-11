Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

The Hessen-AfD confirms its board. The dual leadership wants to “end mass immigration” – and considers accusations of right-wing extremism to be unfounded.

Update from November 11th, 4:45 p.m.: Andreas Lichert and Robert Lambrou remain at the head of the Hessian AfD. At a party conference in Karben in the Wetterau district, the two state chairmen of the right-wing populist party were confirmed in their offices. With 175 of 204 votes cast, Lichert received more approval than co-country leader Lambrou: 155 delegates voted for him out of 202 votes cast.

At present, the Hessian AfD cannot be observed as a so-called suspected case by the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The administrative court in Wiesbaden decided this in a decision that applies until pending urgent proceedings have been concluded. Lichert spoke of “inflationary right-wing extremism accusations” against the party that were “outrageous” and “lacking substance.”

With a view to the upcoming coalition negotiations between the CDU and SPD in Hesse, Lambrou said: The fact that black and red are now expected to come to Hesse “does not mean that everything will now be much better than before with black and green.” The AfD wants to ensure an “end to this identity-threatening mass immigration”. They are also committed to “base load energy”, low electricity prices and a return to nuclear energy.

Hesse-AfD elects state executive board – Lambrou and Lichert are running

First report from November 11th: Karben – The Hessian one AfD is coming together this Saturday, November 11th, in Karben in the Wetterau district for a state party conference. The focus of the event, to which up to 224 delegates are expected, is the state board elections. The far-right party emerged from the Hesse election in October as the second strongest force behind the CDU emerged. An alliance of 19 organizations and institutions wants to protest against the event and has called for a counter-event.

No surprises are expected at the top of the state board. The two co-state leaders Andreas Lichert and Robert Lambrou are running for re-election; there were initially no opposing candidates. Individual assessors will probably be reappointed, said the press spokesman for the Hessian AfD, Aljoscha Harmsen. Before the elections, AfD federal board member Maximilian Krah wants to give a greeting. He is the party’s top candidate for this year’s European elections. The political scientist Hajo Funke attributes him to the openly right-wing extremist camp in the AfD around the fascist Thuringian AfD leader Björn Höcke.

Unequal top duo: Outwardly moderate Lambrou and radical Lichert

Robert Lambrou led the AfD as the top candidate in the state elections. The ex-Social Democrat, who appears rather reserved compared to other AfD representatives, is the parliamentary group leader in the state parliament. According to a report by the Frankfurter Rundschauas the more moderate half of the old and probably new top duo.

His radical counterpart is Andreas Lichert. According to a report by the FR, well documented. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the Identitarian Movement as a suspected right-wing extremist case. According to the report, the AfD co-spokesman is also said to have contacts with the so-called “Institute for State Policy”. The association of arch-conservative to right-wing extremist academics has been observed by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution as “certainly right-wing extremist” since April 2023.

Lichert used anti-Semitic codes

In May, Lichert attracted attention in a debate when he spoke of “international high finance”. The then Minister of Economy Tarek Al-Wazir (Greens) then accused him of using an anti-Semitic code – an assessment that turned out to be the case According to information from the Frankfurter Rundschau, all parties in the Council of Elders except the AfD joined. The conflict between the Greens, who are now also likely to be in opposition, and the far-right party is likely to become more heated in the coming legislative period. (kb with dpa)