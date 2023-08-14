Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/13/2023 – 17:33

The political party of the assassinated presidential candidate in Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio, chose this Sunday (13) the replacement, reversing the choice it had made just a day earlier.

Construye, Villavicencio’s party, told reporters in an interview in the capital that it would nominate Christian Zurita to replace the dead candidate in the August 20 election.

On Saturday, the party said its replacement candidate would be Andrea Gonzalez, an environmental activist who was originally Villavicencio’s vice-presidential candidate. Party leaders have said she will still run for office.

A former lawmaker and investigative journalist with a history of reporting corruption, Villavicencio was shot dead last week after leaving a campaign event as he was getting into his car amidst a small group of people that included bodyguards provided. for the government.

Zurita is also a journalist who, in the past, collaborated with Villavicencio. His candidacy must still be approved by the National Electoral Council.

“Let’s try to evoke his skills and his name,” said Zurita, referring to Villavicencio, while wearing a bulletproof vest. He stated that he will not negotiate with “any mafia”.

