Party | Chocolate cocoa offers warmth in late autumn – Yty comes from three different spices

Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a celebration when we remember the dead and eat well.

In November on the day of the dead, which takes place at the beginning, we remember the deceased in a happy carnival atmosphere and enjoy good food and drink.

Mexican cocoa has spices.

Spicy, hot cocoa is a great drink for late autumn. In Mexico, it is served as part of the Day of the Dead celebration. The hot drink is made from grated, dark chocolate or dark cocoa powder. The drink can be flavored with cayenne pepper, cinnamon and vanilla.

Enfrijoladas, or tortilla rolls covered with bean sauce, surprise with their taste.

If there would be beauty contests for foods, enfrijoladas would not necessarily be at the top of the list. Tortilla flat rolls filled with cheese and covered with bean sauce do not directly impress with their appearance, but they positively surprise with their taste.

Ripe black beans are crushed into a paste, which is used to brush the tortillas on both sides.

Beans contain protein, so the food is very suitable for many diets. If you want meat in the rolls, you can slip hot chorizo ​​sausage or shredded cooked chicken into them.

Chalupa i.e. the biggest challenge of a crispy fried corn tortilla is that there is always too much filling, which makes eating challenging.

You can add pulled pork, chicken, beef or tofu to the läty. Fried potatoes or boiled beans are also suitable as a filling. Chopped onion and fresh coriander sprinkled on top add flavor.

Two different sauces are available with the lattys: salsa verde and salsa roja. The names simply mean green and red sauce.

Green sauce is typically made from tomatillos. It’s hard to get them in Finland, so instead you can make a pesto-style paste from cilantro as a sauce.

If you want to make the recipe easier, you can replace the red sauce with ready-made salsa from the store. The end result may not be authentic, but eating different flatbreads is so nice that you can easily straighten out the bends.

Pumpkin it might sound special for dessert, but it’s perfect for a treat.

On the other side of the ocean, pumpkin is used especially in autumn during the season for sweet pastries, such as cheesecake filling, bun dough or dry cake.

During the Mexican Day of the Dead celebration, the pumpkin gets a spicy bath, where it absorbs the flavor of cinnamon and orange. After boiling, the rest of the broth is condensed into syrup for serving.

Condensed milk is usually served as a companion to the pumpkin, but you can also spin a scoop of ice cream or a good dollop of fluffy whipped cream on the plate.