Movimiento Construye had chosen Villavicencio’s runner-up, Andrea González; however, he went back and decided to launch Christian Zurita

The political party of the assassinated candidate for president of Ecuador went back this Sunday (13.Aug.2023) and withdrew from launching Fernando Villavicencio’s vice president, Andrea González, to the Presidency. The choice of her name had been announced on Saturday (12.Aug). Now, however, who will run for office in the August 20 election will be Christian Zurita.

The new announcement was made by Movimiento Construye, Villavicencio’s party, in an interview with journalists. The candidacy must still be approved by the National Electoral Council. Andrea Gonzalez, an environmental activist, will remain on the ticket as a candidate for Vice President.

Zurita is a journalist and, in the past, worked with Villavicencio. “Let’s try to evoke your skills and your name”, said Zurita referring to Villavicencio, while wearing a bulletproof vest. He stated that he will not negotiate with “no mafia”.

“We formalized the registration of the presidential candidacy, committed to honoring the legacy of my brother Fernando Villavicencio. Together with Andrea González, we will work tirelessly to carry out his government plan and make his proposals a reality”said Zurita in her profile on Instagram.

THE MURDER

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, 59, was shot dead on Aug. 9 during a political rally in the country’s capital, Quito. At least seven other people were injured in the attack. Villavicencio was shot 3 times as he was leaving a rally on his way to his car. Images on social networks show the moment when the candidate for the Construye Movement walks towards the vehicle and is then shot.

videos of the attack were also posted on the official profile of the candidate for the presidency of the country. You can see several people throwing themselves to the ground to avoid being hit.