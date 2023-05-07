Party | Caterers are already partially selling eiota for the summer, wedding tables are being feasted on more and more vegetables and fish

Cake for dessert, please, but not necessarily with strawberries and cream frosting.

Maintenance service ordering for summer weddings and other parties is starting to get busy. A round of calls to some companies in the field in different parts of Finland reveals that the Saturdays of the coming summer are largely booked in many places. Instead, there is more space in the order books for weekdays and Sundays. Some of the companies are already selling full carbon dioxide also on Saturdays next year.

“Summer looks good. Orders have been placed well. In addition to weddings and other family celebrations, people hold various joint evenings and other occasions,” praises the CEO of Juhlapalvelu Remar, which operates in Kuopio and elsewhere in Pohjois Savo. Minna Kananen.

Regarding catering companies, it is estimated that there is still pent-up demand in the sector after the corona era, which is now being released. We want to spend time and money on good food and togetherness.

Different companies according to the increase in prices has not significantly affected people’s desire to purchase party food and other services from industry professionals. Some of the servings might be tweaked a bit, for example by reducing the number of dishes or by doing some of the things themselves, but the customers still want to keep the party as a party.

For example, summer weddings are often locked up even a year or two before, and the budgets have already been thought through. There won’t be much changes to them.

“In some spring events, such as birthday parties, karonkas or others, it has been slightly noticeable that the price has started to affect the orders,” says the sales manager of 4Catering, which operates in the Pirkanmaa area Kati Murtonen.

The drastic increase in the price of food has naturally been reflected in the operations of catering companies, so that they have also raised their own prices.

In order to control costs, companies have made many changes to their own operating methods. The means include, for example, reducing portion sizes, changing some raw materials to more affordable products, or changes in food preparation methods.

“We have tried to keep the price increase under control by changing a lot of raw materials. The most expensive ingredients are not used”, explains the CEO of Loisto Catering, which operates mainly in the capital region Jyrki Lahti.

Companies estimates of the average wedding size vary somewhat. 4Catering’s Murtonen and Juhlapalvelu’s Remarin Kananen calculate that the size of the party crowd is around 70-80 people on average, Loisto Catering’s estimate for Lahti also starts from around 70 guests upwards. According to Pitopaluve Timonen, who operates in the Oulu region, they organize wedding parties for almost a hundred people.

At its largest, weddings are estimated to be parties of around 120 people. Some of the couples might want bigger cookies, but the restrictions regarding the size of the party place may come into play.

“In a wedding party planned for a smaller crowd, for example 50 people, the budget per person may be a little higher than in a large party, and as a result the total price can rise to the same magnitude as in a party of 100 people”, CEO of Pitopalvelu Timonen Kati Timonen says.

According to the companies’ estimates, the price of a standard wedding menu per guest is around 40 euros on both sides, on top of which staff and other expenses are added.

A typical wedding meal still consists of cold starters, a warm main course and a side of dessert. According to companies, more vegetables and fish can be seen on wedding tables than before, while the popularity of red meat has decreased. In general, there is even more demand for special diets, and from time to time the meal is ordered completely vegan, for example.

“There is a lot of thought about the ethics and domesticity of food,” says Kananen.

To the wedding table today, we are looking for a more youthful look than traditional festive dishes. Karelian roast is not much wanted for wedding tables, instead many other delicacies are. Whether it’s a bbq pig or food with a Greek twist.

Some traditional offerings, such as sandwich cakes, have made a comeback, but not so much at wedding tables, but at other parties. Their content can be changed slightly to suit different diets, for example, and the shape can be changed to, for example, the shape of cocktail pieces.

As the crown of the wedding table, the cake still holds its surface. Many summers include a traditional strawberry cream cake, but you may not want it for your own wedding. The choice can be, for example, mousse, cream cheese or nakuka cake. In Nakukaku, the cake base and filling layers are clearly visible.

“People want quite fresh cakes. The trend is that they are descriptively beautiful,” sums up Lahti.

According to the experiences of catering companies, the number and selection of non-alcoholic drinks has increased at weddings. Appetizers offer more than alcoholic bubbly and non-alcoholic Pommac, food drinks also include non-alcoholic wines, beers and ciders. If there is, for example, bar service during the late night hours, more and more non-alcoholic options are available there as well.