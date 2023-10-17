Genoa – The admission concerns when and where: on the evening of March 1, 2022, the notary Piero Biglia from Saronno remembers having been at the house of the architect Alessandro Cristilli, in Apparizione, on the heights of the eastern part of the city. But, according to him, not together with the vice president of the Liguria Region Alessandro Piana, as the investigators claim. He rather with a friend, a long-time Genoese lawyer. To discuss work. And yes, the police are right, two girls were present: «Cristilli introduced us to two of his friends, specifying that he had to go to a party with them. After dinner – I had to pay for sushi and drinks – my friend and I went back to the center. I have never used drugs or enjoyed sexual services favored by Cristilli.”

This is the position that Biglia di Saronno, supported by the lawyer Aurelio Di Rella, entrusted to a brief filed with the judicial offices. A document with which the professional admits to having been in Cristilli’s house that evening. Where do the investigations of the flying squad place him, which ten days ago arrested the architect and a hotelier, Christian Rosolani, accusing them of organizing parties in which escorts and cocaine in quantities were made available to the guests. In the precautionary custody order, the possible presence of Piana and Biglia di Saronno on March 1, 2022 in Cristilli’s house is underlined. The latter is accused of paying two escorts 400 euros each for sexual services for the two guests. Notary and politician, not under investigation, immediately said they were unrelated to the affair. And Piana is waiting to be summoned by the prosecutor Nicola Piacente, after having asked to be heard.

When the news of the investigation became public, Biglia di Saronno had had his say regarding the fact that the flying squad, that evening, had recorded telephone contacts between him and Cristilli and the cell of his smartphone had been active in the area of ​​the architect’s house, in via Monte Fasce: «The exchanges with Cristilli, a long-time friend with whom I work, they are very frequent. The cell? I happened to go to him several times, but from this to saying that I would take part in an evening like this, absolutely not.”

Now the position of Biglia di Saronno, former president of the financial institution of the Liguria Region (Filse), becomes more detailed. «With Cristilli and a mutual professional friend we had to discuss some important problems for some time, one of which was connected to a direction of works that I entrusted to him in the following months, but we were unable to meet due to everyone’s numerous commitments – he explains in the memoir – Cristilli proposed that we meet at his place: he would make the house available and I would pay sushi and drinks. I agreed and the evening of March 1st was set.” While, he specifies, «I have never been to Rosolani’s villa, which I believe I have never met». And Piana? «I know him because he is vice president of the Region, but I have never had the opportunity to go beyond the courtesy greeting. No dinner. The man in my company on March 1st was not him.” According to the investigators, after dinner Cristilli and the two girls went to Rosolani. Biglia di Saronno explains that he did not follow them: «I reiterate (in memory, ed.) that it is not true that, while we were at the Cristilli house, the two women had sexual relations with me and my friend». Whose name, however, the notary does not want to reveal.