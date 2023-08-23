Serena Williams has become a mother for the second time. Her husband Alexis Ohanian announced it through his social profiles, who published some shots, especially those that portray her eldest daughter Olympia together with the newborn Adira River. The champion, who recently declared that her first daughter has no interest in tennis at all, is enjoying motherhood for the second time.

These are Ohanian’s words on Instagram. “I am grateful to be able to report that our home is filled with love – a happy and healthy baby girl, with a happy and healthy mum. Serena Williams you have given me another incomparable gift. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who cared for my wife and our daughter. I will never forget the moment I introduced Olympia to her little sister.” Serena, who retired after the US Open 2022, is now enjoying her life as a mother away from tennis.