The stadium kraken witnessed an emotional parade of teams at the opening ceremony of the 19th edition of the Mazatlan Soccer Cup 11 2022 held this Wednesday.

With great hubbub and effusiveness, the teams paraded around the grass of El Kraken, showing their happiness for competing in Copa Mazatlán, without a doubt the best amateur soccer event in Mexico.

Mazatlan teams, present at the event.

The ceremony began with Honors to the Flag and presentation of special guests, among whom were Fabiola Verde Rosas, director of the Mazatlán Municipal Sports Institute; Román Barrón, Deputy Director of Communication and Marketing of Mazatlán FC.

Also present is the director of the Pachuca Mazatlán Soccer Academy, Modesto Efraín Lizárraga, as well as the director of Copa Mazatlán, Miguel Antonio Noris.

It was up to Miguel Noris to welcome the teams, while Fabiola Verde also addressed a message to the visitors, wishing the participants success.

“Welcome to Mazatlan, this is your home. Receive a cordial greeting from the Mayor, “Chemical” Benítez Torres, who wishes you the best of success in this new challenge that lies ahead. Enjoy this beautiful port and may the best man win.” “, expressed the director of Imdem before thousands of people gathered at the “Kraken”.

For his part, Román Barrón was in charge of opening the Mazatlán Cup, also welcoming visitors to the Kraken and hoping that this would be a great Cup.

Guests of honor, in the honors of the flag.

Immediately, the director of Imdem, Fabiola Verde, sent the first shot at goal, so that the parade of the teams would immediately begin.