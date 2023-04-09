With a sensational victory at AZ, Sparta has once again provided the dream season with a new highlight. The new, temporary number five of the Eredivisie won 0-1 through a goal from Tobias Lauritsen. AZ, which had title aspirations for a long time, lost points for the third game in a row and sees PSV and possibly Ajax also run further.

Last week, Heerenveen already scored a point in Alkmaar, a week after AZ lost 2-1 at FC Twente. A mediocre series for a team that had title aspirations. With Sparta, the number six of the Eredivisie came to visit, a few days before the away match against Anderlecht in the Conference League.

But, again it looked dutiful on the Alkmaar side, where Jesper Karlsson was injured and the not entirely fit Vangelis Pavlidis started on the bench. It is true that AZ had more initiative, but at the same time Sparta simply held its ground and could hope for a successful transition. It arrived just before halftime. Koki Saito, the seasoning on the Sparta side in the second half of the season, darted past Sam Beukema and put the ball ready with the left on the head of the strong Tobias Lauritsen, who nodded and scored his ninth Eredivisie goal. See also Autoblog video: the most beautiful Volkswagen bus in the Netherlands

In the second half, the grumbling in the stands only increased. AZ did not really get full pressure on Sparta, which on the other hand was close to a larger lead through Lauritsen, among other things. The Norwegian hit the crossbar. In the final phase in which AZ did start, AZ players Jens Odgaard and Yuki Sugawara also hit the crossbar and the post, creating the most dangerous moments for their team.

All season, premier league sensation Sparta has been looking for a victory over a highly regarded team. The numbers keep rolling by. No team in the premier league performs better against teams in the right row than Sparta, but the team from Rotterdam are also the only ones who have not yet won a single victory over a team from the (current) left row.

Today, the team of success coach Maurice Steijn made short work of that statistic with an overall well-deserved victory over AZ, in Alkmaar. Sparta has passed FC Twente and is fifth, although that team can go over the Spaniards again tomorrow by not losing at home to Cambuur. AZ, on the other hand, saw PSV widen the gap to five points tonight, while Ajax can also get to five tomorrow by winning against Fortuna. And then the away match against Anderlecht awaits on Thursday. See also Russia spoke about ethnic cleansing in Ukraine

