Thanks to the win over Marseille, PSG is three points further ahead. This makes the difference between the two teams eight points after 25 games. Three weeks ago, Marseille eliminated the Parisians in the Coupe de France by winning 2-1. Today the number 2 could not repeat the trick.

The 35-year-old Messi scored his first goal on May 1, 2005 for FC Barcelona in the match against Albacete. He then scored 671 times for the Spanish club. He scored his 28th goal for PSG in his second season. This brought him to the number of 700. Messi also scored 98 goals for the Argentina national team with which he won the world title in December.

Messi's goal meant the 2-0 (see video) in the game visiting Olympique Marseille. Teammate Kylian Mbappé had previously opened the score after a cross from the Argentinian. The 3-0 was also in the name of the French striker. Messi was the principal on both goals.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice today and is therefore in possession of the title of ‘PSG all-time top scorer’. Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani scored as many goals as the losing World Cup finalist. However, the Frenchman needed far fewer games than the current Valencia striker.

Scared about Kimpembe's failure Even before the 'party' started, there was a big scare moment during the French top match between Olympique Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain. This was due to the nasty failure of defender Presnel Kimpembe. The Frenchman sank to the ground after fifteen minutes of play, without the ball being anywhere near. Kimpembe lay on his stomach on the field and caused panic in the stadium. Medics rushed over to attend to the defender. The Frenchman was sane and communicated with the medical staff, who then carried Kimpembe off the field on a stretcher. In the end it turned out not to be about his heart and it remained with the shock. Danilo Pereira came in as a substitute for the defender.

