Difficult management

This year’s British Grand Prix was certainly not one of the easiest to tackle for the Red Bull Teamwhich is showing a level of performance on the track decline compared to the dominant ride experienced in 2023. Despite this – especially despite the ongoing internal friction between Jos Verstappen and team principal Christian Horner – the Milton Keynes team is still leading both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ championships, thanks above all to the usual, impressive performance of Max Verstappen. The Dutchman also at Silverstone, in a race that at a certain point seemed unable to take him beyond fourth/fifth position, obtained the second step of the podium.

Post-race party

Horner’s thoughts are not limited to this, however, given that in the coming weeks there will also be another internal ‘issue’ to resolve related to the poor performance of Sergio Perezconsidered by industry insiders to be increasingly at risk of a sensational cut during the current season. Perhaps to distract himself from all these problems or perhaps to give a sign of unity to the environment, the number one of the Red Bull wall has decided to organize a meeting in his home post-race party full of guests, friends and fun.

Lambiase unleashed

An evening that the British team principal himself decided to immortalize with some videos published on his Instagram profile. Among these, one has aroused particular curiosity and amusement among Red Bull fans. In fact, you can see busy playing the drums with great passion Max Verstappen’s track engineer, Gianpiero Lambiasea key player in the successes of the 1997 class in recent years. Horner himself, publishing the video on social networks, defined him as a “multi-talented engineer“. Who knows, maybe even these small details are part of a ‘convincing strategy’ to avoid losing Verstappentowards which Mercedes is increasingly courting.