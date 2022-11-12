For most teams, a pole position for the sprint race would be “a bonus”. For Haas and especially Guenther Steiner and Kevin Magnussen, this is a wonderful moment.

Yesterday history was made in Brazil for the F1 team Haas. Where the team often fights in the middle this season and often ends up even more in the rear, today we can see Kevin Magnussen as a true pole sitter. For Haas, that is just as special. It is perhaps the most special team in Formula 1 where the leadership and also the drivers have endured a lot.

Hare F1

To summarize that quickly: Haas is the F1 team of American entrepreneur Gene Haas. His name was first mentioned for F1 in 2014, but it would take until 2016 for Haas to be found on the grid. In 2016 the team raced with Romain Grosjean and Esteban Gutiérrez, but in 2017 the latter was replaced by Kevin Magnussen. Grosjean and Magnussen drove for Haas until 2021. Results came slowly. It quickly became apparent that Haas could compete with midfield at his best, but riding in the back was not a rare occurrence for Haas either.

Guenther Steiner

And we have to name team boss Guenther Steiner. Perhaps the funniest character that Formula 1 has. Especially in Netflix’ Drive to Survive the interviews with Steiner are always very worthwhile. This is because his funny nature goes hand in hand with a blood fanatic temperament, which is sometimes reflected. For example, in DTS a hellish tirade was filmed where Steiner is completely done with Grosjean and Magnussen after bad results. A memorable quote from Steiner is therefore “we looked like rockstars but now we look like a bunch of wankers”.

get on top

The combination of difficult results, a very difficult 2021 season thanks to the Mazepin debacle and a funny team boss means that many F1 fans have to do with Haas. In fact, good results for the team always make people happy. For example, there was a glimmer of hope that Haas could have a legendary season this year when Magnussen returned in 2022 and immediately performed well. But the best result so far is the pole position of Kevin Magnussen and as you can expect the entire Haas team is in ecstasy.

Good for F1

The Telegraph spoke to Guenther Steiner and for him this weekend can no longer be broken. “Now we look like a bunch of heroes” he said, for example, as a funny look back at his quote. But he can also be serious about it: he says, for example, that he thinks this is very good for Formula 1. He also thinks that people are often positive because Haas has a gun factor. “We have always tried to give something back to the sport. That’s why I think few people are angry at our pole position.” The normally so nice and stoic Magnussen also went crazy, but he can also convert his joy into seriousness. “I didn’t even think I would ever drive in Formula 1 last year, let alone take pole.”

happiness and wisdom

Steiner says that a lot of people will see this achievement as luck, but he does say that the team really did their best and that certainly counts. “We did everything perfectly, then it just fell into place.” As a little recap on why the Haas strategists made a good choice: While everyone was looking for slicks or nots at the start of Q3, Haas sent Magnussen out right away with a set of soft slicks. As a result, he had a fast lap quite quickly. Due to persistent rain and of course Russell’s accident, conditions were no longer as ideal throughout the session as Magnussen’s first lap. So lucky that the weather gods were a bit on the Haas side, but sending Magnussen out as soon as possible was indeed a good move.

Best moment of F1 career

Well, everyone is happy at Haas and Guenther Steiner calls this “the best moment of his career.” It doesn’t really matter to him that it’s a pole for the sprint race and not for the Grand Prix. “Pole is pole and even though there is of course a big chance that we won’t win the sprint race, Kevin can always perform there in such a way that points are scored on Sunday. That offers opportunities.”

After one more free practice session later today, it’s time for the sprint race tonight and the final score of that sprint race determines the starting grid for the race on Sunday. Of course you can find the rest of all the info in our times and what you need to know article.

This article Party at Haas after pole: “best moment of career!” appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Party #Haas #pole #moment #career