In the parliamentary elections on Friday in Aruba, the MEP of outgoing Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes emerged as the winner. The social-democratic party won 9 of the 21 seats, ANP news agency reported on Saturday. Arubans went to the polls amid a recent political scandal that allegedly involved coalition party POR. At the end of March, a criminal investigation into the misuse of public funds by POR prompted Wever-Croes to resign from her government.

The MEP’s major competitor is the Aruban People’s Party AVP of former Prime Minister Mike Eman (2009-2017), who has been in the opposition for the past four years. This party won seven seats on Friday, a loss of two. The MEP and AVP, who have dominated Aruban politics for decades, have previously ruled out collaborating with each other.

Three parties will also enter parliament for the first time: RAIZ (two seats), MAS (two seats) and Accion 21 (one seat). These parties aspire to ‘an end to traditional politics’ and more participation for citizens. Miguel Mansur, party leader of Accion 21, said Friday evening that he would meet with the other two smaller parties before deciding whether to join a government.

Corruption

Justice in Aruba announced in March that it would launch a criminal investigation into the POR. One or more members are said to have been guilty of embezzlement of public money during the cabinet term. The Public Prosecution Service seized various bank accounts, but did not disclose how much money had been misappropriated. Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes resigned from her government shortly after the announcement of the criminal investigation. She felt that her cabinet could no longer continue after this ‘break of integrity’.

Another coalition party, the AVP, is not without controversy, just like the POR. At the end of May, former minister and current parliamentarian Benny Sevinger was arrested on suspicion of corruption. He is still in custody. In 2019, another former party minister, Paul Croes, was sentenced to four years in prison for selling work permits.