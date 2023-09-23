Launched September 20, 2023 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, Party Animals it has won over many users on Steam and other platforms, but it has also attracted many criticisms especially by users Chinese . On average, only 30% of reviews from China are positive, compared to, for example, 86% of reviews written in English, 90% of those written in Russian, 92% of those written in Spanish and even 98% of those written in Korean. For what reason?

Price too high?

Party Animals seems to be a good success

Many Chinese players do not seem to have liked the content added compared to the demo published three years ago, considering it too overdone. Others criticize the price of 98 yuan which, despite being lower than that of other countries (it is 33% of that of the USA, for example), is considered too high.

It is difficult to comment on the point from the outside, not knowing well the cost of living in China and the average local prices of luxury goods such as video games, but it must be said that other titles that belong to the same genre have lower prices: Fall Guys is free-to-play -play (initially it was sold for 58 yuan); Human Fall Flat is sold at 58 yuan and Pummel Party also at 58 yuan.

Another criticism, also widespread in reviews from other territories, is the presence of microtransactions for the purchase of cosmetic items, with a reward chest system as well.

For the rest we had already reported about the problematic launch of Party Animals, due to the servers. The problem in the meantime it seems to have returned and many of the negative reviews of the launch have become positive, even if the overall rating is still Average.