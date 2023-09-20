In short, the problems touch a raw nerve in the world of video games: the need to be always online for playing.

Launched a few hours ago and already in the global top 10 of Steam’s premium games, Party Animals seems to be a victim of his success, as he is receiving a bombardment of negative reviews for very specific reasons: the servers are too full and it is not possible to play offline . The developers at Recreate Games probably miscalculated the potential sales of the game and found themselves with an unexpected amount of players, which crashed the servers by creating long queues to play.

Party Animals is a party game where you can play multiplayer online, but also in local cooperative (maximum four players). The problem is that this last mode also requires you to always be online. Furthermore, players are queued up to access the servers, despite playing on the same hardware and, presumably, in the same environment. Translation: They currently have to wait many minutes before starting the game.

Many negative reviews, currently 66% of the more than a thousand present, also point to the fact that the official description The game explicitly talks about being able to play offline, when that’s not true. For example Joey2498 writes:

“No offline mode. I’m really tired of games advertised as single player that can’t be played offline because they have to sell us their microtransactions. I was excited about this game, but now I don’t care anymore. It was advertised deceptively, literally: “Paw it out with your friends both online and **offline**”

In short, the situation is quite complicated and the discontent is enormous. We will see how the situation will evolve in the next few days, when everything should normalize.