



The Dutch referee Gözübüyük did not give any minute of discount at the end of the game and the party was Verdiblanca in the Dom Afonso Henriques de Guimaraes. Betis finally demonstrated in the field, with a tremendous personality and good football, the sports superiority that was presupposed to the Vitoria de Guimaraes. A 0-4 on a totally historic night for Beticism, which finally saw how his team advances to the quarterfinals of a European competition in the 21st century.

After the Verdiblancos players greeted their homonyms of Vitoria, everyone approached the area of ​​the Portuguese stadium stands to celebrate the coup on the table that the Verdiblanco team gave to stand in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Conference League, where joy and happiness unleashed. All the soccer players hugged and looking at the more than 1500 fans who took them in volandas to make the game they made on the Portuguese field, jumped, danced and jumped as if the followers themselves were in a sample of the communion that these joys gives both the players and the fans.

Some leaders could also be seen on the pitch, such as an exultant Manu Fajardo, the professional sports director of the Verdiblanca entity, who hugged everyone, also Manuel Pellegrini who maintained, even later at the press conference before the media, the composure after continuing to make history at the Heliopolitan club, although he did show joy and satisfaction.