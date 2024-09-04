The New Democratic Party (NDP), one of the parties that supported Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals in the Canadian House of Commons, announced on Wednesday (4) the termination of the political agreement established in 2022 between the two parties.

“Justin Trudeau has proven time and time again that he will always bow to corporate greed. The Liberals have let the people down. They don’t deserve another chance from Canadians,” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said in a video, according to CBC News.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party does not have an absolute majority in the House of Commons and was dependent on the NDP and another party, the Bloc Québécois (BQ), to pass its agenda in the legislature.

Analysts point out, however, that the NDP split does not necessarily mean Trudeau’s downfall and the calling of early elections, because the prime minister can still count on votes from the BQ and occasional support from the New Democrats to approve projects and escape votes of no confidence.

A new parliamentary election must be called by October 2025.

Last week, Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre called on the NDP and BQ to stop supporting the Liberal Party and call for early elections.

Polievre criticized the policies of Trudeau’s government, which he accused of “destroying” the “best migration system in the world,” causing “the worst inflation in decades,” doubling the national debt and causing “a 50 percent increase in violent crime and a 120 percent increase in gun crime.”

Polls indicate that if parliamentary elections were held today, the Conservatives would be the party with the most votes.

In the video released on Wednesday, despite the announcement of a break with the Liberals, Singh ruled out any alliance with the Conservatives.

“There is another, even bigger battle ahead. The threat of Pierre Poilievre and the cuts [orçamentários] conservatives. From workers, retirees, young people, patients, families — he will cut to give more to big corporations and wealthy CEOs,” he charged. (With EFE Agency)