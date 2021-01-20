D.he football professional Breel Embolo from Borussia Mönchengladbach fled over a roof from the officials after an illegal party early on Sunday morning, according to the Essen police. Embolo denies attending the party. He had confirmed on Instagram on Monday that his personal details had been recorded by the police. However, he was not at the party. Embolo emphasized that he had been to a friend’s house to watch basketball together. The police therefore found him in an apartment that was “in the immediate vicinity” of the restaurant in which the party was taking place.

“As long as there is no other investigation result from the police, we believe Breel Embolo,” said a club spokesman in response to the new information from the police. The club had previously stated that Embolo had credibly promised not to have been at the party. Coach Marco Rose had said that it was “completely pointless” to “drive to another friend as a public person with your buddy on Saturday evening at 2.30 am during the pandemic period. At that moment I broke a corona rule. “

The coach also emphasized: “In the best case, we will find all ways and means to find out the truth. I do believe that Breels lawyers will take over now. ”There was also support for Embolo from the team. “We have a very well-groomed and honest relationship with one another internally. If he says he wasn’t there, so be it. I am behind that, ”said Rio World Champion Christoph Kramer on ARD. “He will learn from it and we will support him. But we as a team will be tough on it and clearly address that, ”said goalkeeper Yann Sommer on Sky

A police spokesman described the process on Wednesday as follows: When the police arrived, a person fled through a window on the roof from the corona-related closed restaurant on the Baldeneysee in Essen. The person ran over the roof to an adjacent apartment and entered the apartment through another window. The police had gained access to the apartment and found a single person there. This person was Embolo, said the spokesman.

“He was alone in the room,” said the spokesman. And there was no way to leave the apartment undetected because the complex was surrounded by the police. “That’s why we assume that the man who fled over the roof was Embolo.” According to the police report on Monday, no gaps were kept or masks were worn at the party with 23 participants. Neighbors had called the police because of loud music. None of the celebrants resides in Essen. Most of them came from the Düsseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart area, the statement said. All 23 received a notice and were sent off. The “Bild” newspaper initially reported on the process.

Embolo resumed training on Wednesday after being suspended for the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen. The club had removed the 23-year-old from the squad for the game on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure because he allegedly violated the Corona Protection Ordinance at the weekend. Borussia’s coach Rose sees no reason for another suspension in the top game against Borussia Dortmund on Friday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga, on ZDF and DAZN). “Breel is against BVB,” said the coach.