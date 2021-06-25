OfMichelle Brey shut down

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading. In Sydney, a lockdown was again decided to control the spread of the mutant.

Sydney / Munich – The Delta variant causes concern worldwide. Vaccination world champion Israel decided on Friday to reintroduce the mask requirement indoors. The number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the country. Experts warn, however: the virus mutation is on the advance – also in Germany. In the second week of June, the delta share was according to figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) at 15 percent. “We assume that it will be higher today,” said Wieler on Friday at the press conference with Jens Spahn on the current corona situation. It is only “a question of time when this variant takes over the sovereignty”. The mutation does not stop at Australia either.

Delta variant spreads in Australia – parts of Sydney in lockdown

In particular, border closings and strict quarantine regulations did their job: Australia has largely contained the corona pandemic. On Friday (June 25), however, the Australian authorities imposed a one-week corona lockdown on several central Sydney districts. The restrictions are said to be in place for seven days. During this time people are only allowed to leave their homes “if it is absolutely necessary”. That said the head of government of the state of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian.

“This is to ensure that we have not overlooked any transmission chains,” it said. The authorities are particularly concerned about a corona cluster in the eastern suburbs, where the number of new cases rose to 65. “Because it is the highly contagious Delta variant, everyone in a household will likely become infected if one person gets a positive test result,” said Berejiklian. It is therefore feared that the number of new corona infections could increase significantly.

Coronavirus: Dangerous Delta variant – infection in a few seconds?

The first person infected with the new corona herd is a driver of international aircraft crews. This infected itself with the Delta variant. The virus then “jumped on” – apparently without any direct physical contact – in a café near the world-famous Bondi Beach and a shopping center, said the Prime Minister.

Like among other things Sydney News reported, “only a few seconds” would have been enough to get infected with the corona mutation. This would show pictures from surveillance cameras. According to the report, two people were infected in a shopping district while walking past the infected man. This is the Westfield-Bondi-Junction shopping center.

Gladys Berejiklian said aloud 10 News First Sydney: “The mall has generated a number of cases and we want to make sure we have all of them covered.” Reports say people who were in the Bondi Junction Westfield area from June 12-18 will be asked to do so To take test.

Coronavirus worldwide: how dangerous is the Delta variant?

According to preliminary findings from the English health authority, the delta variant could not only be more contagious, but also lead to more severe Covid-19 diseases than the alpha variant. Data from England and Scotland suggested an increased risk of hospital admissions. Public Health England announced this earlier this month.

According to the first findings of the RKI, the mutation also seems to lead to a higher rate of hospital treatments in Germany. “We don’t have enough data yet to be really clear about how dangerous or not dangerous […] she is ”, said RKI boss Lothar Wieler on Friday. The figures from the German registration system, however, indicate a rate of hospital admissions that is around twice as high compared to the alpha variant that has dominated up to now. Wieler said that eleven percent of those infected with Delta would be treated in clinics, compared with five percent with Alpha. This is particularly pronounced in people between 15 and 34 years of age. Wieler did not name the number of cases.

According to the current state of knowledge, however, fully vaccinated people are also well protected against a severe Covid-19 course at Delta. Health Minister Jens Spahn and RKI boss Lothar Wieler also said this on Friday. (mbr / dpa / afp)

