From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Countless lightning bolts and hailstones rained down on Germany in the past few days. The storms are now giving way to continuous rain, experts explain.

Kassel – The storms in Germany are tough this summer, on Saturday afternoon and evening thunderstorms struck again. The south-east of the country is particularly affected, but Baden-Württemberg is also feeling the impact. After a lot of heat a lot is unfolding now.

Heavy storms have serious consequences in Bavaria and other parts of Germany

In the Bavarian town of Kissing near Augsburg, the storm knocked over an entire beer tent. Twelve people were injured, six of them seriously. The entire spa town of Bad Bayersoien in the district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen was also affected. Around 150 roofs were damaged. Hailstones measuring almost ten centimeters broke through solar cells, damaged cars and, according to the report, caused traffic chaos. According to a vifogra report, a free-standing construction crane fell on a residential building in Traunstein. Through storm in Odelzhausen masses of water seem to have flooded the place and are rushing through the streets like a raging river. Massive hailstones had turned the place into a white landscape.

The police headquarters in Swabia North also reported on numerous other operations. It was mainly a flooded basement and fallen trees. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall led to many fire brigade operations in southern Hesse and in the Main-Kinzig district on Saturday night. In Darmstadt, heavy rain caused some basements to fill up, as the fire brigade announced. Within two and a half hours, 50 locations were reported to the Darmstadt control center. And in Austria, too, the super cell left a trail of devastation in its wake.

Danger of flooding and flooding – the Allgäu is particularly affected

But the lightning storms should be over for the time being – continuous rain follows in large parts of Germany. And that for days. The country is going into the meteorologically last week of summer in two parts. The German Weather Service (DWD) predicts a friendly mix of sun and clouds, especially for the west and north-west. The highs hovered around the 20 degree mark.

The Allgäu will be particularly affected by the constant rain, where another 100 liters per square meter are expected at certain points by Tuesday morning. In some areas it could be 40 to 80 liters per square meter. “The risk of flooding and flooding is correspondingly high – but also the risk of mudslides,” explained DWD meteorologist Martin Jonas. In the continuous rain, only maximum values ​​of 14 degrees are expected. The DWD red alert on the warning card is valid until Tuesday in the foothills of the Alps in Bavaria, but also in Konstanz, Ravensburg and the Friedrichshafen region. But also in the north, near Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, a lot is likely to come down.

Storms, continuous rain, weather change: “Caution, land under due to rising levels of streams and rivers”

Jonas’ colleague Dominik Jung also agrees. The wetter.net expert predicts: “Some things will come down in the entire south-east by Tuesday. It should be 50-150 liters of rain. Attention, land under due to rising levels of streams and rivers. It’s pouring cats and dogs.” He, too, is afraid flood.

Clouds are forecast to loosen in the east and south on Wednesday and it will remain mostly dry. To the meteorological beginning of autumn, on Friday, September 1st, the whole country can look forward to rising temperatures again. The weekend will be warm between 21 degrees in the west and 32 degrees in the east. So the weather is calming down. Bavaria can also look forward to a solid 27 degrees again, Hesse to around 28 degrees at the top.