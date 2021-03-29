ofKai Hartwig shut down

In Austria, the corona situation is forcing some federal states in the east to apply the emergency brake over Easter. But there are positive things to report from another region.

The corona numbers have increased in Austria in the past few weeks.

The corona virus is particularly raging in the east of the country. There should be an Easter lockdown there. (see update from March 29, 9:53 a.m.)

Meanwhile, there was good news for the state of Tyrol – Chancellor Kurz was pleased. (see first report)

Update from March 29, 9:53 a.m .: Today, Monday, the new statutory regulation for corona measures around the Easter holidays is to be published in Austria. According to one oe24-Report, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) wants to order the Easter lockdown from April 1st. According to the draft, the exit regulation is to be extended until April 13, albeit with regional differences.

In the east of the country, i.e. the federal states of Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland, the exit regulation should apply around the clock, in the rest of Austria only between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. In addition, the new regulation no longer lists picking up food in restaurants as an exception to the exit restrictions. That would mean the end of take-away restaurants in the three affected federal states. “This is once again a solo effort by the Ministry of Health, we will discuss it on Monday,” said government representatives to the ÖVP oe24.

During the Easter lockdown, only one additional person per household is allowed to visit. The all-day curfew should initially be planned until April 6th. If a district exceeds the 7-day incidence of 400, additional regional measures should be taken. Trade will also have to close during the Easter lockdown. The only exceptions are supermarkets, pharmacies and so-called “tobacconists”. In addition, people should work from their home office as far as possible.

Corona in Austria: Easter lockdown in the east of the country

First report from March 28th: Vienna – Austria * is still struggling with a rapidly increasing number of new corona infections. * The situation in the eastern federal states is currently particularly worrying. There the politicians saw no alternative to tightening the currently applicable Corona * measures.

This affects Burgenland, Lower Austria and the capital Vienna. From Maundy Thursday (April 1), citizens have to adhere to more stringent measures. The politically responsible hope to be able to contain the third wave of the corona pandemic.

Corona in Austria: East of the Alpine republic is entering the Easter lockdown

Austria’s Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober (Greens) had reached an agreement with the governors of the affected federal states at a summit: Eastern Austria will go into hard lockdown over Easter. Then, among other things, retail will have to close completely. Only shops with everyday goods, such as supermarkets or pharmacies, are allowed to remain open.

The residents of the eastern part of Austria also have to come to terms with an exit restriction during this period. At Easter, these should not only apply at night, but also during the day. However, the way to work, the care of people in need of support, walks and individual sports activities in the open air are excluded.

Corona in Austria: Tyrol no longer virus variant area – Chancellor Kurz is pleased

But there was positive news to report from another previous “crisis region”. According to the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, Tyrol is no longer one of the virus variant areas for the time being. On Friday, the RKI removed the state from the corresponding list.

This ensured approval from Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. “I am pleased that the end of the controls is now official,” said Kurz in a written statement. And saw itself confirmed that the measures taken in Tyrol against the South African Corona mutant * are having an effect.

Corona in Austria: Experts warn of an increase in intensive care bed occupancy

At the same time, however, the “Covid forecast consortium” warned that a situation report on the current Corona * situation in the Alpine republic was regularly published. Accordingly, there is a threat of a new high in intensive care bed occupancy in the Austrian federal states of Lower Austria, Burgenland and Vienna.

The experts are most critical of the situation in the capital. For Vienna, the consortium expects an increase from the last 168 to 260 occupied intensive care beds – within just two to four weeks. If the forecast comes true, the previous high of November 2020 will be clearly exceeded. (kh) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA