Investigators are already looking into the shooter’s possible motive. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

A 20-year-old fired at Trump. Now, according to reports, explosives – or at least parts for them – have been found. What else was he up to?

Washington – After the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, investigators found bomb-making parts in the shooter’s car, according to consistent US media reports. Citing investigative sources, it was said that such material had also been found at the man’s home. What exactly this is is still unclear.

The New York Times spoke of two “explosive devices” in the car of the suspected perpetrator and a third found at his home. The Wall Street Journal also spoke of explosive devices. The broadcaster CNN wrote of “explosive material”, i.e. explosives, and other sources reported parts for building bombs.

The FBI has identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks (20) from the state of Pennsylvania. According to reports, he used a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle that his father had bought to attack Trump. So far, there is no information about the motive.

Republican presidential candidate Trump was wounded in the right ear by a bullet in the attack during a campaign event on Saturday (local time). dpa