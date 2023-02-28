Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

Mallorca is sinking in the snow. In addition, it has been raining for hours in some regions. The weather is extremely tense. The government calls for military help.

February 28 update at 4:29 p.m: The hurricane “Juliette” continues to cause chaos on the island of Mallorca. The government of the Balearic Islands has now requested the intervention of the Military Emergency Unit (UME). In some regions, people are still cut off from the outside world. Some roads are impassable after the heavy snowfall. Snow plows and chainsaws are urgently needed. The UME team should arrive on Wednesday morning, it is said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of emergency services in Mallorca are on duty to clear the streets and rescue people from emergencies. In addition to the masses of snow, numerous fallen trees are blocking important connections.

50 people have taken refuge in the Sanctuary of Lluc. Among them are children, reports the Majorca newspaper. Six hikers are trapped in the Menut refuge. Rescue workers have already reached them. However, only when the weather conditions improve could the hikers be saved.

Campers near Coll de Sa Batalla are safe, the emergency services said. The family had to evacuate their trailer after a large pine tree crashed into the vehicle.

Heavy winter storm causes weather chaos in Mallorca: the population should stay at home

First report from February 28, 2023

La Palma – snow, storm and rain continue to cause problems for Mallorca. The hurricane “Juliette” has the most popular holiday island of the Germans under control. A strong wind is blowing. There was snow cover up to 2.5 meters thick in the Serra de Tramuntana, from Galatzó to Tomir, and a fine white cover at sea level in Cala Santanyí, Cala Llombards and Cala Figuera, reports Diario de Mallorca. Because of the onset of winter, several roads had to be closed in the Tramuntana mountains. Access roads are currently being cleared, but dozens of people are still cut off from the outside world, reports local broadcaster IB3.

Historic snowstorm in Mallorca: Government cancels Balearic Day – citizens should stay at home

The Spanish Weather Service aemet has therefore issued a red alert by Tuesday. In other parts of the Balearic Islands, the alert level is orange or yellow. Up to 100 liters of precipitation per square meter are expected in some regions in the next few hours. It’s been raining non-stop since Monday.

Snow chaos in Mallorca: the population should stay at home. © JAIME REINA / AFP

A storm sweeps across the island. On the sea, the wind whips up the waves at up to 80 km/h. The weather service warns that they can grow up to eight meters high on the north coast. Ferry connections have largely been discontinued. In some communities, the power supply has been interrupted since Monday.

The Balearic government called on residents on Tuesday (February 28) to stay in the apartments and only leave them in urgent cases, the reports Majorca newspaper. The government has also canceled all Balearic Day celebrations on March 1st. Because of the bridge day, most schools are closed anyway, it is said.

“Otherwise it could be very delicate,” said Ministerial Office Minister Mercedes Garrido on Monday evening to local radio station IB3. Weather experts had warned of the onset of Arctic winter in southern Europe in March.

Weather chaos in Mallorca: roads on the holiday island are closed due to flooding

Numerous roads are now closed on Mallorca and the list is getting longer. Heavy rain turns small torrents into torrents that burst their banks. In many places, basements and garages have been flooded and trees have fallen. In addition, the asphalt surface collapsed in Palma on the Avenidas, the ring around the city center, at the level of Carrer 31 de Dicembre. Water masses are said to have caused the spectacular landslide here. Fire brigade and rescue teams have been in continuous use for hours.

The weather situation in Mallorca is expected to calm down by Tuesday evening – the heavy snowfall and rain will subside. However, hurricane “Juliette” could bring snow and rain to Italy in the next few days. Already at the beginning of January there had been an onset of winter in Mallorca. A little later, the fresh snow paralyzed parts of Italy and caused chaos there. (ml)