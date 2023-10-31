Drivers said that the fall of damaged parts and the remains of worn-out tires from vehicles and trucks onto the streets, causing traffic accidents and suffocating congestion, and may lead to collisions between vehicles as a result of them stopping suddenly and deviating from their path to avoid colliding with those parts, while Ras Al Khaimah Police warned against this, stressing that The importance of adhering to traffic laws and security and safety procedures to ensure safe driving on the streets.

In detail, drivers said that parts and remains of damaged tires explode while vehicles and trucks are moving, and parts of them spread on the road, in addition to the fall of external parts of the vehicles, such as side mirrors and bumpers that are not well fixed, causing confusion in the movement of vehicles and the occurrence of traffic accidents.

Drivers Sami Aziz, Ghoneim Al-Radwan, Nabil Shahdi, and Khaldoun Bouzid said that falling flying objects, damaged tires, and parts of vehicles that were not well secured, as a result of their owners not performing the necessary maintenance and checking their vehicles periodically, caused confusion in the movement of vehicles on the roads.

They added that if some drivers fall off parts of their vehicles and become aware of them, they do not move them to the shoulder of the road or remove them completely, but rather turn on the four-way signals and remain inside their vehicles waiting for help to arrive, which may lead to collisions.

For its part, Ras Al Khaimah Police said that the traffic campaigns it is carrying out aim to unify and support efforts, by taking precautions related to the safety of the internal parts of the vehicle, ensuring that periodic maintenance of the vehicle is carried out, and checking the safety of the tires, especially during travel, in view of the external roads between cities witnessing. Traffic density requires increased vehicle safety precautions. She stated that checking the vehicle’s tires and brakes is an urgent necessity, because a malfunction of the vehicle’s systems may lead to their malfunction, and may result in deaths, injuries, and severe material and moral damage.