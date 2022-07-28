It had generated a lot of curiosity, on Wednesday, the indiscretion according to which the Porsche would have asked theacquisition of 50% of the Red Bull team and how the two realities would have already been grappling with the formal documents for the ratification of the agreement. The growing closeness between both parties is well known and many now take for granted the passage of the Milton Keynes team to the engines made by the Stuttgart company for the season 2026the one in which the new power units will enter the scene.

Red Bull was linked to Honda until last year, while starting from this season the Austrian team’s power units are formally branded ‘autonomously’ Red Bull Powertrains. In fact, however, these are always engines made and partly managed by the Japanese manufacturer, which should continue to unofficially support Christian Horner’s team until the end of the 2025 season, the last in which it is expected to freeze. But now has come first official response from Red Bull itself to rumors about the agreement reached with Porsche.

SeconI give what was reported by the Dutch journalist of De Telegraaf Erik van Haren, always very close to the events concerning the Milton Keynes environment, would have arrived aimplicit confirmation of ongoing negotiations. “As was said earlier – reports the note – companies remain engaged in constructive discussions. We are all awaiting a satisfactory definition of the various sporting, financial and technical regulations of the FIA ​​for 2026“. The indication therefore seems clear: the official status of the partnership with Porsche is destined to arrive when the rules for the next generation of power units will finally be clearly defined. An announcement that is expected to be made by the FIA ​​and F1 in the coming months.