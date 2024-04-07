Dictator Nicolás Maduro's relentless hunt against his opponents may be going beyond the borders of Venezuela and extending to neighboring South American countries such as Colombia and Chile, a report from the Colombian broadcaster revealed. Caracol News.

Released at the end of March, the report shows that the Venezuelan dictatorship's military intelligence was in collusion with notorious clandestine organizations such as the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas and the Trem de Aragua criminal faction to carry out transnational capture operations and persecution. violence against opponents who were labeled “conspirators” and who are in asylum in these two countries.

According to Caracol News, three opponents of the Chavista regime, taking refuge in both Colombia and Chile, were the most recent direct targets of this type of operation. The report mentions that Maduro decided to “hunt” these opponents after accusing them of being involved in a “conspiracy” that had been planned from Colombia to overthrow his regime in Venezuela.

Listening to sources close to the operation and the victims, the Colombian broadcaster says that this “conspiracy”, it seems, could be just another invention of Chavismo to persecute dissidents rather than a concrete plan. The three individuals targeted by Maduro, according to the report, would be Anyelo Heredia and Ronald Ojeda Moreno – both former military personnel – and student activist Pablo Parada.

As reported in the report, activist Pablo Parada managed to escape a kidnapping attempt that was allegedly orchestrated by Venezuelan agents inside Colombian territory, where he is still currently taking refuge. In an interview with Caracol NewsParada said he was recently persecuted in Bogotá by members of the criminal organization Trem de Aragua, which he claims is linked to the Maduro regime.

In turn, ex-soldier Anyelo Heredia was not as lucky as Parada and was captured by members of the ELN near the city of Cúcuta, in Colombia. According to the news, the guerrillas handed the opponent over to Venezuelan intelligence, who took him and detained him in a prison in Venezuela, where he is currently incommunicado.

Former soldier Ronald Ojeda had the most tragic fate in this story, as he was kidnapped and murdered in Santiago, capital of Chile, by individuals who, according to Chilean investigations, were linked to the Trem de Aragua faction, which Parada claims have a partnership with Chavismo.

According to the Colombian broadcaster's revelations, Maduro's recent clandestine transnational actions are not isolated cases. A Caracol News claims to have in its possession secret documents that prove that Venezuelan military counterintelligence has been operating in Colombia in alliance with the ELN and Venezuelan criminal groups for years with the clear objective of hunting down critics and opponents, as well as spying on actions and trying to access security secrets national.

The brain behind these clandestine intelligence operations by the Caracas regime would be Colonel Alexander Granko, nicknamed “Black Hand”. European governments and human rights organizations identify him as one of the biggest torturers and human rights violators of the Maduro dictatorship. Granko is on the list of individuals sanctioned by US authorities.

Ricardo Calderón, member of the investigative journalism team at Caracol Newssaid in an interview with a local radio station that Colombian authorities were already aware of the presence of members of Venezuelan military intelligence within the country, but that surveillance over these spies decreased over time.

According to information from the Argentine website InfobaeVenezuelan military intelligence has knowledge of carrying out this type of operation, an “international hunt”, because it received training from the Russians, Chinese and Cubans.

Ojeda's case in Chile caught the attention of President Gabriel Boric, who, despite being on the left, is a critic of Maduro. The Chilean has already committed to pursuing and dismantling criminal factions that may be operating within the country.

The investigation into Ojeda's death is still ongoing and Chilean authorities have not openly ruled out the Maduro regime's involvement in the crime.

The arrest of Heredia, the persecution of Parada and the murder of Ojeda in Santiago may be just the tip of the iceberg of a series of illegal operations that must be underway with the aim of silencing any form of opposition to the Maduro regime living abroad.

Lidio García, president of the Second Committee of the Colombian Senate, which deals with national defense issues, expressed his concern at the revelation that the Chavista regime's intelligence was operating within Colombian territory with the help of criminal groups.

García demanded that Gustavo Petro's government provide clarification on the alleged illicit operations that may have been conducted by the Venezuelan regime on Colombian soil. He also proposed convening the Second Commission to address the issue and suggested the imminent suspension of peace negotiations between the Colombian government and the ELN, which are currently ongoing.

“This is a situation to be reviewed not only with the public forces, but the National Government must see this with the negotiators of this peace agreement with the ELN”, stated García in an interview with Caracol Newsreinforcing the need for a deeper dialogue on the subject.

In turn, in a press conference held at the beginning of the week, Venezuela's attorney general, Tarek William Saab, who is an ally of Maduro, accused the broadcaster Caracol News of trying to “discredit the work carried out by the Venezuelan Public Ministry in the search for justice”, which, according to him, aims to “maintain stability and peace in the country”.

Saab said that the report wants to “alleviate” the image of the “conspirators” and that the Colombian channel would be using such information to promote support for “crime, criminality and terrorism”.

“It is shameful to see how a media outlet can stoop to such a level,” said Saab, highlighting that the “false report” does not cite Colombian sources, but is based on “testimonies from detained individuals” who “confessed” to their crimes in Venezuela.

The Chavista prosecutor also said that Bogotá houses the “headquarters of the US Central Intelligence Agency”, the CIA, which is “against the Bolivarian Republic”, and stated that “Colombia and the United States continue to be the main bases for the preparation of alleged criminal plans against Caracas”.

Saab is responsible for accusations and investigations against opponents within Venezuelan territory. Without presenting concrete evidence of the crime of “conspiracy”, the Chavista has already issued warrants and arrested around 12 members of Vamos Venezuela, the opposition party led by María Corina Machado. The measure caused several other opponents to request asylum at the Argentine embassy in Caracas last week.

In addition to members of Machado's party, Chavismo also arrested activist Rocío San Miguel, who has been in custody since February. Her private defense team has denounced on several occasions that she did not even have the right to choose her lawyers and that the regime appointed a public defender with whom she has never had contact until now.

Maduro's repression against opponents intensified precisely in the year in which the presidential election is due to take place in Venezuela, scheduled for July 28th. This election will probably not feature a strong opposition, since Corina Machado, the best-known opposition face, was disqualified from running and the candidate chosen as her replacement, the philosopher Corina Yoris, is facing difficulties in registering on the electoral body's platform.