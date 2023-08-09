A partnership between the Bolivian government and Iran is raising concerns in its Latin American neighbors and also in the United States, Tehran’s main geopolitical enemy.

On July 20, the Bolivian Minister of Defense, Edmundo Novillo, was in the Iranian capital and signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of the Islamic republic in the areas of defense and security.

Faced with the repercussions and the mystery surrounding the agreement, he detailed days later that La Paz is interested in advanced technology drones, which would be used on the country’s borders in the fight against drug trafficking and smuggling and in military surveillance.

“Their technology can meet the requirements we are looking for,” Novillo said. “It is not a threat, nor can we lend ourselves to any type of action that could generate attacks or anything like that. We are pacifists.”

The Middle East Media Research Institute (Memri) suggested that Bolivia’s counterpart could be the supply of lithium to Iran: Bolivian territory has the world’s largest reserves of the metal, which has applications for development of nuclear weapons.

Iran already has a significant clientele from its drone program. Russia used Iranian drones in the Ukraine war, and Venezuela has received technology from Tehran in that area since 2007.

In the Yemen war, the Houthi militia uses Iranian drones, and Ethiopia recently used them against rebels in the Tigray region.

Argentine Jewish community expresses concern

Between the announcement of the memorandum and the minister’s confirmation that Bolivia intends to acquire drones from Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina sent a note to the Bolivian embassy in Buenos Aires asking for information on “the scope of the talks and possible agreements” signed with the Will.

The Delegation of Argentine Israeli Associations (DAIA) also expressed concern. “Daia, an entity representing the Argentine Jewish community, warns about the risks to the security of Argentina and the region, after learning of the defense agreement signed by Bolivia with Iran, a country linked to the terrorist group Hezbollah and responsible for the attack against the headquarters of Amia-Daia that left 85 dead and more than 300 injured,” said the organization in a statement, referring to the terrorist attack that took place in Buenos Aires in 1994.

Internally, the government of Luis Arce is also suffering: the opposition questions the partnership with Iran.

“I only know what the press publishes. She says that [o Irã] will give us drones. Others say they will give us missiles. All this sounds strange, even more so if it is with Iran,” said Gustavo Aliaga, secretary of the Defense and Armed Forces Committee of the House of Representatives, to the Associated Press agency. “I don’t understand why Bolivia is getting involved in a complex and difficult relationship.”

This Monday (7), echoing statements by the spokesman for the National Security Council of the United States, John Kirby, the deputy spokesman for the US Department of State, Vedant Patel, said that Washington takes seriously “any efforts from other countries interested in deepening military partnerships with Iran or acquiring Iranian drones”.

“We strongly urge all nations to refrain from engaging in transactions with Iran to [aquisição de] military equipment or related items that may subject entities and individuals to various sanctions by US authorities,” said Patel, who said that the US government is open “to establishing stronger bilateral relations with the Bolivian government in areas of mutual interest, potentially even border security, migration, things of that scope”.