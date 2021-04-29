Yesterday, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives officially signed a partnership agreement with the United Nations World Food Program to provide direct food support in Palestine and refugee camps in Jordan and Bangladesh, within the framework of strategic partnerships to implement the 100 million meals campaign, the largest in the region. To feed food during Ramadan in 30 countries.

The bilateral partnership agreement was concluded in Dubai, in the presence of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, and was signed by the Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Saeed Al-Eter, and the Director of the World Food Program Office. Of the United Nations in the UAE, the representative of the program to the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Abdul Majeed Yahya.

Under the partnership, “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” provides, under the partnership, and within the “100 Million Meals” campaign, 20.5 million meals, while the World Food Program distributes meals through food vouchers to those in need of support, according to the approved lists of the most needy families and individuals in Palestine and refugee camps in Jordan and Bangladesh.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, said: “Partnerships between organizations and institutions working in the charitable and humanitarian field on a global level enhance the impact of humanitarian work, expand its geographical scope, and increase the number of beneficiaries, especially the most vulnerable groups. A need for immediate and direct support, especially in the current exceptional circumstances the world is going through. Al-Gergawi stressed that the coordination of operations and the governance of charitable and humanitarian work embody the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who always directs the arrival of charitable and humanitarian initiatives to the largest possible number of beneficiaries, and raising the standards of field and logistical work in Implementing these initiatives in accordance with international best practices. Abdul Majeed Yahya, director of the United Nations World Food Program office in the UAE, the program’s representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, said: “We are honored to participate in the (100 Million Meals) campaign, which is a vivid example of how societies are united and surpassed expectations with a wise leadership that complies with, such as The leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ».

270 million are hungry around the world

The World Food Program estimates that the number of hungry people will increase in more than 80 countries in which it works, by more than 270 million people during 2021, while the United Nations estimates that more than 690 million people in various countries of the world will be affected by some form of malnutrition, after more than A year after the global outbreak of the “Covid-19” pandemic, it created health, economic and social crises that pervaded most countries, especially the lower-income societies.





