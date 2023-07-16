In recent years, the Emirati-Indian relations have witnessed rapid development based on deep-rooted historical relations that have been nurtured for centuries. The partnership between the UAE and India is an engine of economic growth that establishes trade and investment opportunities for more than 3.8 billion people. Joint economic cooperation also contributes to enhancing the vitality of trade and investment flows across South Asia, and their access to regional and global markets.

Comprehensive partnership

The signing of the comprehensive partnership agreement between the UAE and India marked a turning point in the relations of the two countries. As the agreement entered into force as of May 1, 2022, and enabled Emirati companies to benefit from the new advantages it provides, which include providing greater access for Emirati exports to the Indian market by canceling or reducing customs duties on more than 80% of goods, and creating an open environment. and non-discriminatory trade across borders with India, and to enhance the market access of service providers in the UAE across 11 major sectors and more than 100 sub-sectors.

The agreement includes removing unnecessary technical obstacles to trade for exporters from the UAE and India, using international standards as a basis for technical regulations, enhancing Emirati companies’ access to opportunities to participate in Indian government procurement, and supporting UAE companies by granting a price preference of 10% in tenders. UAE government procurement, and the establishment of a joint committee to evaluate, review and propose any amendments to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two sides, including improving market access.

Triple alliance

In February 2023, the UAE, France and India announced the establishment of a tripartite cooperation initiative between them, and the development of a road map to start its implementation. The three countries confirmed that the initiative will serve as a forum to promote, draw up and implement cooperation projects in several areas, including energy and climate change.

bilateral trade

India and the UAE also agreed last June to boost bilateral non-oil trade between them and reach $100 billion annually by 2030, according to Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, attributed the growth of trade volume between the two countries to the signing of the strategic partnership agreement, which had a clear positive impact on trade and investment flows between the two countries.

He explained that the value of intra-non-oil trade between the UAE and India amounted to $45.5 billion in the first 11 months since the agreement entered into force on May 1, 2022, an annual increase of 6.9% over the corresponding period. Last June, the UAE and India celebrated one year since the entry into force of the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement. Where an official delegation, headed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, participated in the first meeting of the Joint Committee of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

The joint committee aims to assess the impact of the agreement, exchange data and experiences, review implementation issues, revise customs duties and quotas, recommend any necessary amendments, work to overcome any challenges, and communicate about private sector observations from both sides.

