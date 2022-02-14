The Director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project (Hope Probe), Eng. Imran Sharaf, stressed the importance of the partnership between the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center” and the Ministry of Education, to include the “Hope Probe” information in the school curricula, adding that “the academic sector has partnered with us since the first day of our work. In the probe, the center is in constant contact with the ministry to develop curricula that contain topics related to space science and space technology, and science and technology in general.

He stated that many scientists specializing in Mars sciences viewed the data and benefited from it, especially those in the atmospheric sciences of the red planet, pointing out that it is available to everyone. He said the amount of data shared exceeds 300 gigabytes.

He added, “Introducing the probe’s data into the curricula is the ministry’s decision, while we work with various parties, and support the development of materials related to space science and technology in general in educational programs.”

Regarding the passing of an Earth year (half a Martian year) since the probe began its orbit around the red planet, Sharaf said that “the team set a main mission for the Hope probe, which is to answer specific scientific questions about the planet’s atmosphere, and we need a full Martian year (two Earth years). ) to collect the data we need to answer these questions, because the main scientific objective of the project is to study the atmosphere of Mars comprehensively during different times of the day, and during different seasons of the year, while the probe has not yet passed all seasons on the red planet, because it did not spend its mission Only half a Martian year.

He stressed that «the performance of the probe during the last period was good, and its scientific devices are working as required, according to the standards and requirements that were set for its system, and it is proceeding on the plan, and there is no change in this aspect, and this indicates the quality of its design and development by the team of the Emirates Exploration Project Mars (Hope Probe).



