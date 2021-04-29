Dubai (Union)

Within the framework of strategic partnerships to implement the 100 million meals campaign, the largest in the region to feed food during the month of Ramadan in 30 countries, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, yesterday, officially signed a partnership agreement with the United Nations World Food Program to provide direct food support in Palestine and camps Refugees in Jordan and Bangladesh. The cooperation between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the organizer of the “100 Million Meals Campaign”, and the World Food Program ensures the provision of food aid to the most needy people. It also contributes to achieving the goals of the 100 Million Meals Campaign that seeks to help the needy in the less fortunate communities and provides support. Direct food to them. The bilateral partnership agreement was formally concluded in Dubai, in the presence of His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and was signed by Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and Abdul Majeed Yahya , Director of the United Nations World Food Program office in the United Arab Emirates and representative of the program to the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Under the partnership, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and within the 100 million meals campaign aimed at providing nutritional support to the needy in vulnerable communities, provides the equivalent of 20.5 million meals, and the World Food Program distributes these meals through food vouchers to the recipients of support according to the approved lists. For the most needy families and individuals in Palestine and refugee camps in Jordan and Bangladesh.

The joint coordination between the two sides, each of which has a proven track record in the field of charitable and relief work, embodies a qualitative humanitarian partnership that supports those in need of refugees and displaced persons, especially in light of the crises globally associated with hunger, poverty, asylum, malnutrition and the exacerbations of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives is organizing the “100 Million Meals Campaign” in cooperation with the World Food Program, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charitable Foundation, the regional network of food banks, charitable organizations and the concerned authorities in the countries covered by the campaign, as it provides food aid to the needy every month. Ramadan in 30 countries in the Arab world, Asia, Africa, Europe and South America.

The partnership supports the formation of a food safety umbrella for a relatively long period of one to two months for tens of thousands of needy families, including refugees, whose lives depend on this aid.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives said: “Partnerships between organizations and institutions working in the charitable and humanitarian field on a global level enhance the impact of humanitarian work and expand its geographical scope and increase the number of beneficiaries, especially the groups most in need of support. Immediate and direct, specifically in the current exceptional circumstances that the world is going through today ».

Al-Gergawi stressed that the coordination of operations and the governance of charitable and humanitarian work embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, who always directs the arrival of charitable and humanitarian initiatives to the largest possible number of beneficiaries, and raising the standards of field and logistical work. In implementing these initiatives in accordance with international best practices.

He added: “The UAE ranked sixth in the list of the largest donors to the World Food Program in the world in 2019, after granting humanitarian aid worth $ 270 million. This is a reflection of the UAE’s keenness to actively participate in global efforts to end hunger and achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. ”

Al-Gergawi praised the signing of the bilateral partnership between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the World Food Program within the 100 million meals campaign to support the most needy individuals and families in Palestine and refugees in Jordan and Bangladesh, praising the program’s role in reaching the needy around the world.

In turn, Abdul Majeed Yahya, Director of the United Nations World Food Program office in the United Arab Emirates and representative of the program to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, said: “We are honored to participate in the 100 Million Meals Campaign, which is a vivid example of how societies solidarity and exceeds expectations with a wise leadership that complies with such The leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ».

He added: “While hunger threatens the lives of millions around the world, the generous funding provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives is a qualitative support that helps the World Food Program to provide a continuous flow of vital food aid to the needy and food insecure in Palestine and refugee camps in Bangladesh. And Jordan, which is an important aid, especially in the blessed month of Ramadan ».

The partnership between Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the United Nations World Food Program contributes to securing direct food support from the “100 million meals campaign” to the most needy families and refugees in an organized and accessible manner that protects them from hunger, and contributes to protecting their children from malnutrition and related diseases. They safeguard human dignity.

The “100 Million Meals Campaign” had begun distributing food parcels in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Foundation, the regional network of food banks, local authorities and charitable institutions in the countries covered by the campaign, as well as in Egypt, Pakistan, Jordan, Angola and Ghana, at a time when the flow of individual donations continues. Companies and government agencies, from inside and outside the United Arab Emirates, are required to campaign that has fully achieved its goal of collecting 100 million meals in the first ten days.

The World Food Program estimates that the number of hungry people in more than 80 countries in which it works to more than 270 million people during 2021, and the United Nations estimates that more than 690 million people in various countries of the world have been affected by some form of malnutrition, after more than A year after the global outbreak of the “Covid-19” pandemic, it created health, economic and social crises that pervaded most countries, especially vulnerable and lower-income societies.

The United Nations World Food Program, a 2020 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, provides food aid to nearly 100 million people annually in more than 80 countries around the world. It also has field, logistical, operational and administrative expertise to deal with the tasks and processes of distributing food aid and food vouchers on the largest scale to those in need of food aid in poor communities, refugee camps and areas affected by disasters, crises and armed conflicts.

The World Food Program uses its logistical expertise, field operations and international partnerships to reach the largest possible number of beneficiaries from targeted global humanitarian initiatives such as the “100 Million Meals” campaign launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to feed food during Ramadan in 30 countries on four continents.