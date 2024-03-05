From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 05/03/2024 – 20:29

PicPay began hiring young people in partnership with the J&F Institute. The group of 32 recently hired graduates is part of the first group of students from the institute who interned at the company. By the end of the year, the company expects to have more than 300 students from the partnership working as interns, apprentices, assistants, analysts or IT assistants.

At just 17 and 18 years old, some are already leading micro-businesses, participating in decision-making, creating product strategies, carrying out tests and research, among other activities.

“Training these professionals accelerates and contributes to the progress and longevity of companies. We want to contribute directly to this scenario, especially in technology and finance, providing real opportunities for learning and development, with a focus on preparing them from an early age to run the business in the coming years”, says Claudio Miranda, representative of the J&F Institute at PicPay.

In its 14-year history, the J&F Institute has trained more than 490 students. In 2024, it should train more than 100 students at Germinare Business and Tech schools, which offer professional education. Internship and hiring opportunities usually occur throughout the final years of high school.

The J&F Institute has three main areas of activity: support for public schools, basic and vocational education and continuing training. One of the initiatives includes the Germinare Business, Germinare Tech, Germinare Vet and Germinare Família schools – which offer free basic and professional education.

The J&F Institute's selection process takes place annually and is aimed at students enrolled in the 5th year of elementary school, for admission to Germinare Business. At Germinare TECH, the process is open to those enrolled in the 9th year of elementary school. More information on the website www.institutojef.org.br