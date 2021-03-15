The inspiring message of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to future generations summarized the vision of our wise leadership of the role of youth in the building process and the implications of paving the solid ground for the empowerment generation that received the flag from the founding generation. His Highness assured the participants of the third session of the Council of “Mohamed Bin Zayed for Future Generations 2021”, which was launched virtually yesterday with the title “New Reality .. New Horizons” that they are “partners in the homeland, and the next generation that will carry the flag in the future.”

His Highness has an insightful vision in building generations and drawing a map of the future based on the existence of a “compass” that guides a person, and when he is absent, one is lost and what is entrusted to him. In it, a set of values ​​and concepts converge to determine the paths of building the nation and elevating its status.

In the current session of the Future Generations Council, which is organized periodically by the Education Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, a crowd of more than 36 speakers and activists, through its three axes, “A Changing World”, “New Opportunities” and “The Next Fifty Years”, Among them are 12 ministers, 6 government officials, and a number of international experts and entrepreneurs at the local and global levels.

Speakers presented His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who emphasized one of the secrets of the Emirati equation of success and excellence, and who stresses hard work based on the firm conviction that “success is made and not given” and that “the UAE is a country that does not know the impossible and there is no ceiling for its ambitions. And its dreams, ”and the witness is that“ the state’s achievements over the past fifty years are evidence that we are a leadership and a people that can transform dreams into a prosperous reality. ”

The Council also witnessed the unveiling of the results of the first exploratory study of its kind to know the perceptions of young people and their vision about the UAE’s agenda in the future, and over the next fifty years, which came under the title “A View of the Future” supported by evidence to explore and document the views of youth about it on the future agenda, which is the result of a survey Detailed carried out in two phases.

Thanks to the support and patronage of His Highness, the Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations has become a vital interactive platform to sharpen the skills of youth and exchange experiences to achieve the lofty vision that ensures that the flag of the UAE remains tall and goes on the paths of the future with confidence, reassurance, stability and sustainable prosperity.