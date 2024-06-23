Dubai (Etihad)

The partners and entities supporting the “Dubai Future Solutions – Innovations for Humanity” initiative, which was approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, confirmed that the initiative would strengthen the innovation system, in line with The vision and directives of the wise leadership to consolidate Dubai’s position as a center for global innovation, and an incubator for the best minds and talents in various sectors of the future. They also stressed that the initiative will open new horizons to attract the best minds and the most innovative and influential ideas to Dubai in partnership with academic institutions and innovators from around the world.

Issa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre, said: “The pioneering journey, which extended over 20 years, contributed; With the aim of developing sectors that support human capital, technology and innovation in enhancing the position of the Dubai International Financial Centre, as the largest ecosystem that embraces and enables innovation in the region. As a result, the growing global community in the Dubai International Financial Center, which includes technology and innovation companies, has been able to benefit from its integrated legal system that supports innovation, access sources of financing, and enable innovation, which requires us to continue supporting the next generation of startups and fast-growing companies through integration and collaboration. Efforts by partners supporting the (Dubai Future Solutions – Innovations for Humanity) initiative, while together we continue to shape the future of the financial sector.”

Creative solutions

For her part, Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), pointed out that the “Dubai Solutions for the Future – Innovations for Humanity” initiative is consistent with the Authority’s roadmap and strategies that are compatible with the Dubai government’s visions and future aspirations aimed at transforming the emirate into an incubator. For innovative ideas, pointing out that the supervision of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, of this initiative will effectively contribute to supporting innovations and turning them into a reality that serves humanity. She said: “The initiative represents a qualitative platform for enhancing cooperation and integrating roles between… The government and private sectors and various academic institutions; “With the aim of achieving Dubai’s vision of supporting innovation and building a sustainable future, in addition to attracting the best projects and technologies to Dubai, stimulating the spirit of innovation among entrepreneurs and investors and encouraging them to find creative solutions to future challenges.”

Attracting the best minds

For his part, Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Damac Group, said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to support the directions and initiatives of the Dubai government under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.” And the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, and we are proud to be part of Dubai’s future in the field of innovation and technology, which strengthens its position as a global center for attracting the best minds, talents and competencies. And adopting the best artificial intelligence solutions to support the entrepreneurship process.”

Innovation system

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, confirmed that the new phase of the “Dubai Future Solutions” initiative represents a practical model for concerted efforts in Dubai to enhance the innovation system in line with the vision and directives of the leadership to consolidate Dubai’s position as a center for global innovation and an incubator for the best minds and talents in various sectors of the future. .

An outstanding initiative

For his part, Tadeo Baldani Caravieri, Director of the “Innovations for Humanity” program, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with (Dubai Future Solutions), and we look forward to working with those responsible for this distinguished initiative, and supporting their efforts in employing innovation to create a better world. We are extremely grateful for all the support provided and provided by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum since the launch of the “Innovations for Humanity” initiative in 2015, and the great efforts of Her Highness that contributed to the development of the program and its vision.”