The current method of protecting threatened persons is no match for threats from serious organized crime. Signals that the lives of Peter R. de Vries, lawyer Derk Wiersum and Reduan B (the brother of key witness Nabil B) were in danger did not lead to better security because the judiciary and the police worked at cross purposes or because investigative interests were given priority. Signals from the threatened persons themselves were also ignored.

