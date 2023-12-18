The new chapter in the dispute between Venezuela and Guyana for sovereignty over the Essequibo region has divided world powers.

On the one hand, the US has already mobilized forces in support of the Georgetown government, sending troops to carry out joint military exercises. On the other hand, dictator Nicolás Maduro arranged a diplomatic visit to Moscow with Vladimir Putin, to discuss new fronts of cooperation between the countries. The meeting would have been last week, but was postponed.

In the midst of this geopolitical movement, China, which has remained officially neutral in the face of other conflicts around the world, such as in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, finds itself facing the challenge of positioning itself on the Essequibo impasse, since its economic interests in South America are at stake.

The big difference between this war for dictator Xi Jinping, compared to others occurring at the same time, is that both sides – both Venezuela and Guyana – have important commercial relations with Beijing, making any intervention an obstacle.

China has been the main creditor and economic partner of the Nicolás Maduro regime for decades. Currently, Beijing has loans totaling around US$50 billion (R$245 billion at current exchange rates), which are being paid mainly with oil shipments, considering Venezuela's vast reserves.

However, in recent years, the Guyanese government has significantly strengthened trade agreements in the same sector with Xi's country, especially after the oil boom in Essequibo, which drastically increased Guyanese GDP and brought new investors together, including the China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC), which acquired a 25% stake in the natural resource exploration consortium, mostly led by the American company ExxonMobil. Between 2018 and 2022, bilateral trade between the two countries grew 213%.

In November, CNOOC began extraction activities using storage vessels and working on the operation of 41 subsea wells in the region. The Chinese regime controls 70% of the company's shares.

Guyana is also on the list of countries benefiting from infrastructure projects sponsored by China on other continents. The small South American country has facilities for Chinese railway and road companies, telecommunications, air services and port engineering.

Maintaining a neutral tone, the spokesman for the Chinese dictatorship's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wanbin, stated during a statement on the dispute that the two sides should resolve their differences through “friendly consultations”. Despite the risks that a war could bring to its investments, so far there has been no sign of more direct intervention by China in the conflict.

Another issue that hinders Xi Jinping's mobilization is the White House's strong involvement with South American countries. As a result, meddling in regional disputes that are not a priority for the country becomes unfeasible, despite the risks of interference in the country's oil investments. Essequibo.

At first, Beijing focuses its efforts on pacifying the relationship between the two trading partners, in order to avoid a rise in oil prices and not worsen its economic situation, which slowed down with the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects 5.4% growth in the Chinese economy for this year.