Melissa Rockensies is a teacher who would have been accused of alleged sexual abuse by one of her students at a Queens High School in New York, United States.

According to new details known by local media, the woman would have had encounters with the minor outside the institution. However, the teacher’s husband claims that she is innocent.

This Wednesday William Rockensies, the teacher’s sentimental partner, told ‘The Post’ that she is innocent of charges of sexual abuse against a child under 14 years of age.

“my wife is innocent. She is the mother of three children. She loves them very much,” she stated.

“She has been a big part of the community at her school. We all support her. We are saying that she is innocent,” he added in defense of the 33-year-old woman.

A dean at a NY public school has been arrested for raping an underage male student. She facing rape charges of a student & the department of education refuses to release the school’s name. 🙃 Meet Melissa Rockensies. pic.twitter.com/WJBFvznOpr —darafaye (@darafaye) August 22, 2023

According to police tracking of the events, it is known that Rockensies went to the principal in early July to inform him that a student was threatening and extorting money, asking for $5,000.

But days later the minor disclosed explicit conversations that he had had with the teacher and accused her of having had relations with him.

The accusation, disclosed by ‘The New York Post’, says that Rockensies allegedly had sexual acts with the minor in his car, from October of last year, until July 2023.

“These disturbing allegations represent an abuse of authority and a betrayal of the trust that students and parents place in their schools. On behalf of the victim and her family, and the vast majority of teachers committed to education and welfare of our children, we will seek justice in this caseQueens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Wednesday.

At the moment, it is known that the 33-year-old woman was released without bail in the middle of her reading of charges, and must return to court on November 24.

Also read in EL TIEMPO: